Government Requires Sh108 Billion for Reforms in Police, Prison, and National Youth Services

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 2-The government needs Sh108 billion to implement proposed reforms in the National Police Service (NPS), Prison Services, and the National Youth Service (NYS) over the next four years.

Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo stated that the reforms, guided by a strategic framework, will be executed from 2024 to 2028.

PS Omollo said the framework, developed in consultation with stakeholders, has identified four key areas for reform: leadership in the three services, oversight and accountability, institutional capacity development, human resource management and development, and operational preparedness and logistical capability.

“As Kenya moves forward, the success of these reforms will hinge on their effective implementation and the continued support and collaboration of all stakeholders,” PS Omollo said on Friday.

To drive these reforms, President William Ruto established a Taskforce on Police Reforms in December 2022, led by retired Chief Justice David Maraga. The taskforce’s report, submitted to the President in November 2023, recommended significant changes to the NPS, Prison Services, and NYS.

The recommendations focused on logistics, mobility, and equipment to enhance the work of the NPS, Prisons Service, and NYS, and streamline service delivery to the public. The report also highlighted issues such as political interference in the NPS, corruption in employment and promotions, inadequacies in the police training curriculum, an underperforming National Police Service Commission (NPSC), the role of the Cabinet Secretary for National Security, and the structure of the Internal Affairs Unit (IAU) in the police.

While presenting the report, Maraga emphasized the need for political goodwill to implement the recommendations, noting that similar proposals had been made in the past but were never executed. “It also became clear that the reform recommendations stand little chance of being implemented if the leadership issues are not addressed,” the retired Chief Justice said.

PS Omollo expressed the Ministry’s commitment to ensuring the taskforce report is implemented. He noted that President Ruto’s ambitious police reforms mark a significant step towards a safer, more accountable, and community-oriented law enforcement system in Kenya.

“Prioritizing transparency, professionalism, and community engagement has the potential to not only reshape the police service but also rebuild trust between law enforcement agencies and the people they serve,” he said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

On June 6, PS Omollo disclosed that the Interior Ministry had implemented 51 per cent of the recommendations by the Justice David Maraga-led Taskforce on Police Reforms. He stated that the Ministry had rolled out a strategic framework to guide the implementation of the taskforce report, ensuring a strategic and coordinated approach to reform priorities.

PS Omollo revealed that the ministry had fully implemented 51 per cent of the 598 recommendations presented by Justice Maraga in November 2023, as they only required administrative action. He noted that the ministry required additional resources to implement 178 recommendations (29 per cent).

“There were recommendations that require financial input, and there have been commitments both by the government and our partners to be able to finance and support its implementation,” he said in a meeting with development partners.

PS Omollo said that work on implementing recommendations that require policy and legislative action (4 per cent) had begun, citing the gazettement of a Technical Committee on the development of the Legal and Policy Framework for Correctional Services as an area of progress.

Reform Bills

Further, Omollo stated that internal consultations for Police Laws and NYS reform began in May, with several agencies, including NPS, NYS, NPSC, and the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA), finalizing proposals for reviewing various legislation and developing new laws.

He added that the National Assembly, the Office of the Attorney General, Kenya Law Reform Commission, and the Office of the Directorate of Public Prosecutions have provided the necessary technical support.

Omollo indicated that the strategic plan comprised four main areas: human resources, operational readiness, institutional capacity development and leadership, and oversight and accountability. A National Steering Committee will lead the implementation and coordination of the framework.

About The Author