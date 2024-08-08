Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

New WHO guidelines on prevention of child marriage are planned for release by the end of 2024/CFM-FILE.

Africa

Global report reveals shocking sexual abuse rates for teenage girls in Africa

The WHO analysis was based on surveys from thousands of adolescent girls from 154 countries and areas.

Published

Anthony Idowu Ajayi, African Population and Health Research Center

Nearly a quarter of adolescent girls between the ages of 15 and 19 who have been in a relationship will have suffered intimate partner violence by the time they turn 20. This is one of the findings of the World Health Organization’s first detailed analysis of intimate partner violence among girls.

Nadine Dreyer, from The Conversation Africa, spoke to research scientist Anthony Ajayi, who has studied intimate partner violence against young adolescents in Africa, for more insights on this form of abuse.

What are some of the findings in the WHO report?

This is the first time the WHO has released a detailed analysis looking at the prevalence of intimate partner violence against girls aged between 15 and 19.

The WHO analysis was based on surveys from thousands of adolescent girls from 154 countries and areas.

It showed that 24% of these adolescents had been subjected to intimate partner violence at least once, with 16% reporting it in the past year.

The report looked at acts of violence like kicking or hitting, as well as any unwanted sexual act, such as rape or attempted rape.

Countries with higher rates of female secondary school enrolment and those with inheritance laws that were more gender-equal had a lower prevalence of intimate partner violence against adolescent girls.

Violence against adolescent girls was most common in lower-income countries and regions, in places where there were fewer girls in secondary school, and where girls had weaker legal property ownership and inheritance rights.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Based on the WHO’s estimates, regions with the highest prevalence of intimate partner violence were Oceania (47%), central sub-Saharan Africa (40%) and eastern sub-Saharan Africa (31%), while the lowest rates were in central Europe (10%) and central Asia (11%).

New WHO guidelines on prevention of child marriage are planned for release by the end of 2024.

The tragedy of child brides

The WHO found child marriage was one of the main reasons for intimate partner violence.

Child marriage is defined as girls being married off before the age of 18 years.

In our own study of 16 African countries we found that child marriages significantly escalated the risks of intimate partner violence, since age differences between husband and wife created power imbalances, economic dependency and social isolation. The likelihood of violence increased when sexual demands were not met.

A staggering 127 million girls and women alive today in sub-Saharan Africa were married in childhood.

The practice of child marriage often co-exists with bride price where the groom pays the family for the bride. This is an additional incentive for poor families with no or little access to education to marry off their daughters early.

What are the consequences for victims?

These are immediate and can be long-lasting, resulting in injuries, extended hospital stays, disabilities and even death.

Studies have linked intimate partner violence to miscarriages and child mortality rates, psychological trauma and reduced self-esteem.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

All of these factors, in addition to leaving school early, pregnancy, being an adolescent mother, and taking on domestic responsibilities, exacerbate economic and social dependency and increase the risks of violence.

What should governments and society do to protect victims?

Given that violence during these critical formative years can cause profound and lasting harm, it needs to be taken more seriously as a public health issue. There needs to be a focus on prevention and targeted support for these girls.

  • Educational programmes involving boys and girls should focus on healthy relationships and the prevention of violence.
  • Governments should enforce laws and policies that hold offenders accountable, foster gender equality, ensure secondary education for all children, eradicate discriminatory gender practices and tackle harmful customs like child marriage.

Everyone has a role in eradicating intimate partner violence, and we should use our platforms to advocate for legal and policy changes.

Anthony Idowu Ajayi, Research Scientist, African Population and Health Research Center

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article. The Conversation

About The Author

THE CONVERSATION

See author's posts

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Capital Health

Mpox: what to watch out for, treatment and what to worry about

The rash symptom is a useful differentiator from other common viral illnesses. With mpox, the rash can be itchy and painful and quickly develops...

July 31, 2024

Africa

WHO roots for increased funding for migrant-hosting African States

The Organization’s Director, Department of Health and Migration Dr. Santino Severoni said communicable diseases among migrants in countries that face financial challenges remain a...

June 29, 2024

Africa

President Ruto in Kigali for 2024 Africa CEO Forum

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17-President William Ruto has arrived in Rwanda’s Capital Kigali for the 2024 Africa CEO Forum. The annual summit which brings together...

May 17, 2024

Capital Health

Kenya allocates land for establishment of Eastern Africa Regional Coordinating Centre

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 26 – Kenya has approved the allocation of 10 acres of land and USD 2 million for the establishment of the...

April 26, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

It’s not tenable for Africa to continue being profiled as a continent of poverty – President Ruto

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 5 – President William Ruto has challenged the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) to help change the narrative of Africa from...

March 5, 2024

Africa

(VIDEO) Ruto sustains call to reform global financial order at President Geingob memorial in Namibia

About The Author MOSES MUOKI A seasoned Video and Photo-Journalist with 15 years’ experience in capturing moments through the lens. His passion is telling...

February 25, 2024

Africa

Faki cautions the West against meddling in African affairs amid DRC-Rwanda tiff

Faki reiterated his call for rapid de-escalation and cessation of hostilities between DRC and Rwanda while urging foreign entities to refrain from meddling in...

February 22, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

WHO donates Sh4.9mn worth of trauma kits to treat Embakasi gas explosion victims

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 2 – The World Health Organization(WHO) has donated ksh 4,937,331 ($40,000) worth of trauma kits for the treatment of victims who...

February 2, 2024