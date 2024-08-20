Gigiri police station declared crime scene after Kware murder suspect escape

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 20 – Authorities have declared Nairobi’s Gigiri police station a crime scene following the escape of thirteen prisoners including Kware murder suspect Collins Jumaisi.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the suspects who comprise of 12 Eritreans who were being held for being in the country illegally escaped form custody between 3 and 4 am Tuesday.

Police say the suspects escaped after cutting the wire mesh fence.

As questions continue to arise on the events that led to the escape, top police officers led by acting Inspector General of police Gilbert Masengeli and Directorate of Criminal Investigations boss Mohamed Amin visited the station to seek answers on what transpired.

According to a report from Gigiri Police station, officers came to know of the escape as they woke up the suspects in custody for morning tea.

They had cut a wire mesh that forms part of security to the cells and scaled a perimeter wall escaping.

Director of DCI Mohamed Amin confirmed the incident saying a fresh hunt had been launched on the suspect.

“It is unfortunate this has happened but we are pursuing the matter for action,” he said.

