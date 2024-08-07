Gen Kahariri hosts UK Army Commander Gen Walker at MoD

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 7 — The Chief of the Defence Forces (CDF) General Charles Kahariri on Tuesday hosted United Kingdom Army Commander (CGS) General Sir Roland Walker, who paid him a courtesy call at the Defence Headquarters, Nairobi.

The two discussed Kenya-UK bilateral cooperation in security, with a key focus on counter-terrorism efforts, Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) stated.

“Gen Kahariri noted that Kenya and the United Kingdom (UK) share long-standing relations and have partnered extensively in the areas of defence, security, and counter-terrorism,” KDF stated in a report outlinig outcomes of the meeting.

“He also underscored the value of the cooperation, resulting in capacity building for KDF through military activities and programmes,” KDF added.

Kenya-UK cooperation includes joint training and exercises, the tri-lateral construction of Counter-Insurgency, Terrorism and Stability Operations (CITSO) training centre between Kenya, UK, and US as well as the development of the Kenya Navy Marines.

KDF said General Walker pledged continued cooperation in enhancing Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) capacity to boost KDF contribution to regional peace, security, and stability owing to her position as an anchor State in the region.

Also present during the talks was the Vice Chief of Defence Forces (VCDF) Lt. Gen John Omenda, Kenya Airforce Commander, Maj. Gen Fatma Ahmed, Chief of Operations at the Defence Headquarters, Chief of Personnel at the Defence Headquarters, and Chief of Logistics at the Defence Headquarters.

Gen Sir Walker was accorded a half guard mounted by the Kenya Air Force.

