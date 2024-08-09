Gatanga family appeals for help to repatriate kin’s body from Australia

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 9 — A family in Gatanga, Murang’a County, is seeking help to bring the body of their deceased relative back to Kenya.

The family has made a public appeal for assistance in organizing the repatriation of Rufus Kairu’s body, who passed away in Australia.

According to a statement issued by the family, Kairu, who had been residing in Australia since 2014, collapsed on Monday morning while in Deer Park Australia.

A Good Samaritan rushed him to Sunshine Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

“It is with deep regret that we announce the passing of Rufus Kairu, who collapsed in Deer Park on Monday morning and was rushed by a Good Samaritan to Sunshine Hospital. Unfortunately, he never made it,” read the family statement in part.

The family has urged community members to volunteer and assist in the funeral arrangements, with the primary objective of transporting Kairu’s body back to Kenya for burial.

The circumstances surrounding Kairu’s collapse and subsequent death remain undisclosed

