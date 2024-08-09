Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Gatanga family appeals for help to repatriate kin’s body from Australia

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 9 — A family in Gatanga, Murang’a County, is seeking help to bring the body of their deceased relative back to Kenya.

The family has made a public appeal for assistance in organizing the repatriation of Rufus Kairu’s body, who passed away in Australia.

According to a statement issued by the family, Kairu, who had been residing in Australia since 2014, collapsed on Monday morning while in Deer Park Australia.

A Good Samaritan rushed him to Sunshine Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

“It is with deep regret that we announce the passing of Rufus Kairu, who collapsed in Deer Park on Monday morning and was rushed by a Good Samaritan to Sunshine Hospital. Unfortunately, he never made it,” read the family statement in part.

The family has urged community members to volunteer and assist in the funeral arrangements, with the primary objective of transporting Kairu’s body back to Kenya for burial.

The circumstances surrounding Kairu’s collapse and subsequent death remain undisclosed

About The Author

PHIDEL KIZITO

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Lands PS Korir roots for compulsory acquisition of Moi University Land

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 9 – Lands Principal Secretary Nixon Korir is rooting for the compulsory acquisition of a contentious land parcel adjacent Moi University...

46 mins ago

Kenya

National Assembly halts Livestock Bill, slams ministries for failing public sensitization

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 8 – The National Assembly has disapproved of ministries for neglecting their public sensitization duties by abandoning bills in Parliament without...

15 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

MPs Committee to Vet Nominees for EAC Affairs and Attorney General Friday

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 8 – The National Assembly Committee on Appointments is set to reconvene Friday to vet Beatrice Askul, nominee for EAC Affairs...

17 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Parliament Summons Lands Ministry and NLC Officials Over KICC Land Ownership

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 8 – Parliament has summoned top officials from the Ministry of Lands and the National Land Commission (NLC) to clarify the...

19 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Mwangaza impeached a third time by Meru MCAs

The fresh bid to oust the embattled governor was tabled by nominated MCA Zipporah Kinya who called for her removal due to gross violation...

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt to roll out unified Public Service Identification to curb ghost workers,. graft

The initiative is part of a broader strategy by the government to enhance transparency and accountability across all levels of governance.

22 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Group of protestors teargassed in Nairobi CBD

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 8 – A group  of people attempting to hold protests along  Tom Mboya and Moi Avenue streets in the Nairobi Central...

22 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto urges Kenyans to support new CSs in broad-based govt

He said the ‘alliance of rivals' formed by incorporating members of the opposition in his revamped Cabinet will unlock long-denied opportunities

22 hours ago