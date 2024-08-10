Franco-Italian plane maker ‘fully engaged’ in probing Brazil crash

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 10 — The French-Italian airplane manufacturer ATR has said it is ‘fully engaged’ in probing the fatal crash of an ATR 72-500 in Brazil that claimed sixty-one lives.

The company pledged its cooperation while relaying its condolences to the individuals affected by the event on Friday.

“ATR has been informed that an accident occurred in Vinhedo, Brazil involving an ATR 72-500. Our first thoughts are with all the individuals affected by this event. The ATR specialists are fully engaged to support both the investigation and the customer,” the plane maker said.

Voepass Airline, the operator of the doomed plane, said the aircraft crashed in the city of Vinhedo was carrying 57 passengers and four crew members, and none of them survived the accident.

The plane Brazilian regional airline was traveling from the city of Cascavel in the southern state of Parana to Guarulhos International Airport in Sao Paulo.

“The aircraft, which has a capacity to carry 68 passengers, crashed into houses in the neighborhood of Capela de Vinhedo,” said Voepass.

“At this time, Voepass is prioritising provision of unrestricted assistance to the victims’ families and effectively collaborating with authorities to determine the causes of the accident.”

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva called for a minute of silence before starting his participation in an event in the port of Itajai in the southern state of Santa Catarina.

The president expressed “total solidarity with families and friends of the victims”.

The ATR 72 is generally used on shorter flights.

