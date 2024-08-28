Connect with us

Former Samburu Governor Moses Lenolkulal/FILE

Former Samburu Governor Lenolkulal Convicted in Sh83mn Graft Case

Published

NAIROBI Kenya, Aug 28- The anti-corruption court in Nairobi has convicted former Samburu Governor Moses Lenolkulal in a Sh83 million graft case involving a petroleum tender.

Chief Magistrate Thomas Nzioki ruled on Wednesday that sufficient evidence showed Lenolkulal acted in conflict of interest while in office.

The evidence from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) demonstrated that Lenolkulal and his proxy, Hesbon Ndathi, were the primary beneficiaries of the misappropriated public funds.

“After reviewing the evidence and submissions, the prosecution has proven its case beyond reasonable doubt,” said the Magistrate. “Moses Lenolkulal and 11 other accused are found guilty of public property acquisition violations.”

The prosecution’s case was supported by testimony from 11 witnesses and 388 documentary exhibits, indicating a systematic misuse of public funds.

Lenolkulal, charged in 2019 by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission for abuse of office and conflict of interest, was found to have used his company, Oryx Service Station, to supply fuel to the county government from 2014 to 2019.

