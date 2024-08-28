Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

Former Samburu Governor Lenolkulal, 8 Others Convicted in Sh83mn Graft Case

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 28-Former Samburu Governor Moses Kasaine Lenolkulal, eight former County Chief Officers, and a businessman were convicted on Wednesday by the Nairobi Anti-Corruption Court for conflict of interest, unlawful acquisition of public property, and abuse of office.

Chief Magistrate Thomas Nzioka ruled that the prosecution presented compelling evidence through eleven witnesses.

Lenolkulal and businessman Hesbon Jack Wachira were found guilty of unlawfully acquiring Sh83,345,255 worth of public property between March 27, 2015, and March 25, 2019, in Samburu County.

The court also found Lenolkulal guilty of conflict of interest, as he was both the Samburu County Governor and the owner of Oryx Service Station, which had contracts with the county government for fuel supply during his tenure.

The other convicted individuals are Stephen Siringa Letinina, Daniel Nakuo Lenolkirina, Josephine Naamo Lenasalia, Reuben Marumben Lemunyete, Linus Milton Lenolngenje, Paul Lolmingani, Benard Ltarasi Lesurmat, and Lilian Balanga, all found guilty of abuse of office under Sections 46 and 48(1) of the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act, 2003.

Following the conviction, the prosecution, led by Alex Akula, Wesley Nyamache, Delroy Mwasaru, and Rebecca Wangusi, successfully requested the cancellation of the defendants’ bond terms..

The court ordered that the convicts be remanded in custody pending sentencing, scheduled for Thursday, August 29, 2024, at the Milimani Law Courts.

