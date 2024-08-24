Connect with us

Former Governor Tunai to head KEMSA in new appointments

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Augg 24 – Former Narok Governor Samuel Tunai has been appointed to head the Keya Medical Supplies Agency (KEMSA).

Tunai has replaced former Transport Principal Secretary Irungu Nyakera whose appointment has been revoked by President William Ruto.

Tunai had previously been appointed as Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) in the Interior Ministry before the posts were declared unconstitutional.

“In exeercise of the powers conferred by section 5 (1) (a) of the
Kenya Medical Supplies Authority Act, as read together with section
51 (1) of the Interpretation and General Provisions Act, I, William
Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander-inChief of the Defence Forces, appoint Samuel Tunai as the Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority, for a period of three (3) years, with effect from the 23rd August, 2024,” the gazette notice stated.

Nyakera on the other hand was appointed as the chairman of the board of the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC).

