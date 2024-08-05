Former CS Moses Kuria announces plan to join Azimio after meeting Raila

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 5 – Former Public Service Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria has announced plans to join Raila Odinga’s Azimio Coalition.

Kuria announced his new move on Monday after visiting the former Prime Minister at his Capitol Hill office in Nairobi, days after he was dismissed from the Cabinet in President William Ruto’s major re-organisation.

“I met the former Prime Minister for talks centred on National Dialogue and Chama Cha Kazi to join Azimio Coalition,” Kuria told Capital FM news.

Asked why he has opted to join Azimio, Kuria said, it is a display of a vote of confidence on President Ruto’s broad-based government which is now working closely with Odinga.

“My meeting with Odinga is a vote of confidence to the broad-based government that is now in place and unity in the country,” he told Capital FM news on telephone after the meeting.

Kuria was among CS who was not named back by President Ruto after the recent purge inspired by GenZ protests.

“We discussed various issues facing the nation at the moment. I thanked Baba for bending backwards (Yet again) to save the country from self-destruction,” Kuria said.

In forming the broad-based government, President Ruto nominated four high-ranking members of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party to his Cabinet.

They include Wycliffe Oparanya, Hassan Joho, Opiyo Wandayi.

Kuria has said he fully supports the decision by President Ruto and Odinga to work together, while rooting for a national dialogue to cure perennial challenges in the country.

“We were unanimous that going forward we can not continue to prescribe Panadol where surgery is required,” he said after meeting Odinga, “The upcoming process of national dialogue must and Will culminate in deliberate structural reform for a lasting solution. We will work very, very closely in that endeavour as we continue to consult with other like-minded leaders.”

