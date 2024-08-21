Connect with us

Foreign Office says Kenya’s governance structure unaltered under broad-based govt

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 21 — Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has assured that the newly reconstituted broad-based government will not alter the governance structure of the country.

In a diplomatic update to the heads of diplomatic missions, Mudavadi emphasized that the ongoing administrative reorganization adheres strictly to the Constitution of Kenya.

“It is important to note that the broad-based approach does not alter the structure of the government. The independence and the oversight role of Parliament remain intact. Equally, the fundamental pillars of multiparty democracy are preserved,” Mudavadi’s communique read in part.

Mudavadi explained that these reforms are driven by the aspirations of Kenyans from various sectors of society.

He highlighted the importance of this moment in Kenya’s history, calling for a collective effort to set aside partisan interests and embrace the demands of the time.

The broad-based government’s approach, according to Mudavadi, seeks to prevent political rivalry, divisions, and tensions that have historically led to national setbacks.

This even as President Ruto continues to reconstitute his government following the dissolution of the Cabinet last month during the height of the Gen-Z protests.

On Tuesday, President Ruto presided over the swearing-in of Dorcas Oduor as the new Attorney General and Beatrice Askul Moe as the Cabinet Secretary for East Africa Community and Regional Development.

With these appointments, Ruto has now fully reconstituted his Cabinet.

Earlier, President Ruto defended his new administration, describing it as one that will “turbocharge” Kenya’s development.

He also urged leaders who oppose the reconstituted broad-based government to join in the effort to unite the country.

