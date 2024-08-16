First modern liquid oxygen manufacturing plant to be constructed at Tatu Industrial Park

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 16 – Hewatele held a groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of East Africa’s first modern liquid oxygen manufacturing plant set to address the rising demand for medical-grade liquid oxygen in healthcare facilities throughout the region.

The advanced Cryogenic MEDICAL Liquid Oxygen Air Separation unit will be based at the Tatu Industrial Park.

Oxygen availability in Kenya varies by location and facility type.

A 2020 report from Kenya’s Ministry of Health highlighted the need to increase medical oxygen supplies in public primary hospitals, where availability was lower compared to privately owned facilities and secondary hospitals.

This project aims to ensure that high-quality oxygen is consistently accessible across different facilities in the region.

Funded by development partners from the United States Development Finance Corporation,the government of Finland through Finnfund,Grand Challenges Canada, Soros Economic Development Fund and UBS Optimus Foundation of Switzerlandwith a total investment of $20 million USD, this initiative underscores the importance of medical oxygen in strengthening health systems and advancing the Sustainable Development Goals for health.

This aligns with the World Health Organization’s recommendation, made during the seventy-sixth World Health Assembly, to enhance access to medical oxygen.

In his speech, Dr Bernard Olayo, Founder of Hewatele said, “Access to quality emergency healthcare services is a fundamental human right that enhances quality of life, allowing citizens to focus on personal and business development. Achieving universal healthcare requires global solidarity and resource mobilization.”

This emphasizes the broader impact of investing in health systems and infrastructure, noting its connection to other Sustainable Development Goals for instance reducing inequality.

He also underscored the link between universal healthcare and economic growth.

Ambassador of Finland, Pirkka Tapiolaon his part mentioned that “This partnershipwill enhance the affordable oxygen supply chain and ensure effective emergency preparedness. Finland is proud to support this project and we expect it to have a significant development impact on Kenya’s healthcare sector.”

“The United States is proud to partner with Hewatele on the opening of this important plant,” said U.S. Ambassador to Kenya Meg Whitman.

“This facility is a win-win for Kenya. It will improve healthcare in the country and provide jobs in a growing industry.”

This investment signifies a major transformation in healthcare for Kenya and the broader East African region.

The facility has a daily production capacity of 20 tonnes of medical oxygen will reach an estimated 300 facilities, thereby saving hundreds of lives.

