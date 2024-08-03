Connect with us

Fire razes Toi market in Kibra

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 3 – Traders at Toi Market in Kibra, Nairobi are counting their losses following a fire razed breakout early Saturday morning.

According to police, the fire is believed to have started at around 4 am.

Preliminary investigations indicate an electric fault as the cause of the fire, but no injuries were reported.

Fire fighters from Nairobi County Government arrived hours later as the fire spread fast and helped to control it.

Police are investigating the incident. The market is popular with among others foodstuffs and second hand clothes.

In June last year, the entire market was razed down in a tragic incident.
There have been calls to find a solution to such incidents.

