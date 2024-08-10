Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

FKE Executive Director Jacqueline Mugo/FILE/ILO Africa

business

Federation of Employers seeks urgent KRA clarification over July taxes

FKE expressed concern that taxpayers, including its members, are currently unable to remit taxes as required due to KRA’s failure to align its systems with the court’s judgment.

Published

NAIRIOBI, Kenya, Aug 10 –The Federation of Kenya Employers (FKE) has sought an “urgent clarification” from the Kenya Revenue Authority on the status of July tax payments following a Court of Appeal ruling declaring the Finance Act 2023 unconstitutional.

In a letter to the KRA Commissioner General Humphrey Wattanga, FKE expressed concern that taxpayers, including its members, are currently unable to remit taxes as required due to KRA’s failure to align its systems with the court’s judgment.

The ruling, delivered on July 31, declared the Finance Act 2023 unconstitutional, rendering its provisions null.

FKE CEO Jacqueline Mugo highlighted the urgency of the situation, noting that Friday, August 9, marked the deadline for remitting July taxes.

She emphasized that without clear guidance from the KRA, employers and taxpayers risk facing penalties for non-compliance.

“The Federation of Kenya Employers regrets that our members and indeed all taxpayers in Kenya are unable to remit taxes in accordance with the judgment for reasons that the Kenya Revenue Authority has not yet configured its systems to comply with the Court of Appeal ruling,” Mugo stated in a letter dated August 9.

The organization urged the taxman to clear the air to ensure that taxpayers meet their obligations without incurring unnecessary penalties.

A three-judge bench comprising Justices Kathurima M’inoti, Agnes Murgor, and John Mativo had declared amendments made to various tax laws — including the Income Tax Act, Value Added Tax Act, Excise Duty Act, Retirement Benefits Act, and Export Processing Zones Act — post-public participation were unconstitutional. 

The judges argued that these amendments were not subjected to fresh public participation, thus violating constitutional provisions.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The ruling effectively upheld the nullification of the then Finance Bill 2023 by a bench of the High Court from where the appeal arose.

About The Author

PHIDEL KIZITO

See author's posts

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

business

KRA hails integration of betting firms into tax system for improved revenue yield

The taxman said it reported a 26.2 percent growth in revenue collection from gambling activities, reaching Sh24.2 billion, up from Sh19.2 billion in the...

July 27, 2024

County News

Court acquits KRA Chairperson Mwaura, Sonko in Sh357mn graft case

Magistrate Eunice Nyuttu said the Public Prosecutor had failed to prove fraud alleged at the City Hall under Sonko's reign.

February 7, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

FKE asks employers to stop Housing Levy deductions following CoA decision

In an advisory issued on Friday, FKE told employers to wait until the determination of the appeal, or until the orders are varied.

January 26, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

KRA to pre-fill VAT returns starting January

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 28 – Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) now says all its VAT returns will be pre-filled, marking a complete departure from the...

November 28, 2023

NATIONAL NEWS

Court declares Housing Levy unconstitutional for singling out formal sector

Justices David Majanja, Christine Meoli and Lawrence Mugambi argued that by singling out the formal sector without justification, the law failed to conform to...

November 28, 2023

business

FKE says 70,000 formal jobs lost since October 2022

FKE Executive Director Jacqueline Mugo revealed the staggering job losses even while reiterating the federation's earlier warning that the Finance Act of 2023 would...

November 25, 2023
Embakasi gas plant operations had been declared illegal by the country's energy regulator EPRA. Embakasi gas plant operations had been declared illegal by the country's energy regulator EPRA.

County News

Court declines to drop Sh357mn graft case against KRA Chair Mwaura

Mwaura was charged alongside former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko and fifteen others in 2019 over the embezzlement of Sh357 million from the Nairobi City...

November 22, 2023

Top stories

Counties and Defunct Local Authorities Owe NSSF Billions in Pension Liabilities

The NSSF is currently undertaking a comprehensive effort to pursue the unpaid funds, employing various means such as engaging with stakeholders and organizing sensitization...

November 3, 2023