Police said the suspect remained at large even as investigators worked to find the murder weapon awaiting an autopsy to inform next steps/FILE

County News

Father murders son over land inheritance demand

The father, Livingstone Kimaiwe, and the son identified as Frankline Kipchoge, 36, got into a dispute that resulted into a serious fight, police said.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 10 — A father has killed his son after cutting him with a machete following a fight which erupted when the deceased demanded a piece of land in Tambach village Baringo County.

The father, Livingstone Kimaiwe, and the son identified as Frankline Kipchoge, 36, got into a dispute that resulted into a serious fight, police said.

“The said victim was rushed to Nyahururu County Referal Hospital admitted but died while undergoing treatment due to the serious injuries inflicted,” a police report obtained by Capital News read.

Police said the suspect remained at large even as investigators worked to find the murder weapon awaiting an autopsy to inform next steps.

In a separate incident, a man aged 27 committed suicide by hanging himself at his girlfriend’s rented house in Likoni, Mombasa County, using nylon rope.

A police report indicated deceased had a quarrel with his girlfriend the previous night forcing her to spend a night in a guest house.

Police reported finding a suicide note.

The body of the deceased was moved to Coast General Hospital morgue.


