Eye surgeries gain popularity among young – China Daily

Li Tianyi, who had artificial lenses implanted in her eyes to treat myopia in the winter of 2022, said she is satisfied with the outcome of the surgery so far.

“In the past, my glasses kept getting in the way when I worked out,” the 22-year-old said.

“They would also fog up with a mask and smudge my makeup. The procedure has erased these hassles in my life, and I do not have dry eyes or other complications.”

But Li is also keenly aware of the risk of a relapse.

“I notice my eyesight getting a bit blurry if I work in front of a computer for long hours,” she said.

A growing number of young Chinese adults like Li have opted to undergo surgical procedures to correct their vision. This summer, hospitals are registering a spike in the number of such operations.

Zhang Qingsong, director of the refractive surgery center at the Wuhan Aier Eye Hospital in Wuhan, Hubei province, said it carried out around 2,000 refractive operations a month in June and July, double the monthly number earlier in the year.

“People age 18 to 30 account for 90 percent of operation recipients, including college students, white-collar workers and job applicants looking to apply for specific positions requiring clear vision,” he said.

“Some have decided to undergo the surgery simply because they want to make their lives easier or improve their appearances.”

Myopia, also known as nearsightedness, is a prevalent condition in China. Data released by the National Administration of Disease Control and Prevention shows that the overall myopia rate among Chinese children and adolescents was 51.9 percent in 2022.

Surgical treatments for myopia are generally divided into those performed inside the eye and those targeting the cornea.

The most popular laser eye surgery uses lasers to cut in and reshape a patient’s eye, while the specific type of operation that Li underwent due to her high myopia involves implanting an artificial lens inside the eye.

Zhang said myopia operations were first introduced in China in the 1990s, and acceptance of the technology has been growing.

“The number of patients seeking the surgery so they can look better and for other personal preferences rather than practical demands — such as to fulfill a job requirement — has been rising,” he said.

Wei Wenbin, a senior ophthalmologist at Beijing Tongren Hospital, told a recent news conference that laser eye surgeries are recommended for people age 18 and above to ensure stable refraction, but rigorous pre-operation evaluations should be carried out.

“A common misunderstanding is that a surgery can cure myopia, but in fact, the procedure can only remove the need for glasses, or apply the refractive function of glasses to the eyeball,” he said.

“The surgery cannot resolve the structural changes in the eyeball caused by myopia.”

Wei added that it is necessary to undergo annual examinations to prevent myopia-related complications in the retina after an operation.

Zhang, the specialist in Wuhan, said that different types of surgical technologies are suited for patients with different eye conditions, and there is no need to seek more expensive approaches, regardless of their personal situations.

“Myopia surgeries have also become more convenient as patients are usually recommended to book an appointment and make preparations such as receiving eye drops three days before the operation,” he said, adding that most patients can resume work and normal lives the day after the surgery.

