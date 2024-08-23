Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

A residential property project is under construction in Hefei, Anhui province. CHEN SANHU/FOR CHINA DAILY

business

Experts see real estate stability: China Daily

Approximately 1.4 trillion yuan ($200 billion) has been approved for financing such selected projects.

Published

BEIJING, China, Aug 23 — China’s real estate industry is expected to stabilize gradually amid stronger policy support for reducing inventories, improving new supplies and easing liquidity stress of developers, as the country accelerates the establishment of a new development model for long-term high-quality development of the sector, experts said.

Latest data from the National Financial Regulatory Administration showed on Wednesday that commercial banks have reviewed 5,392 projects on the so-called white list. The list recommends real estate projects eligible for financial support from financial institutions since the launch of the urban real estate financing coordination mechanisms in the first quarter.

Approximately 1.4 trillion yuan ($200 billion) has been approved for financing such selected projects.

Real estate remains a key industry for the Chinese economy, and urgent improvement to the balance sheets of real estate companies is needed, said scholar Zhang Yansheng.

“To establish a new and better development model in the real estate sector, it is crucial to effectively balance the functions of housing as a commodity as well as a key factor for improving people’s livelihoods,” Zhang said, adding that ensuring such a balance will be a focus of policy orientations for next step.

Division of roles

While new urbanization will provide new growth points for the real estate industry, it is essential to clarify the division of responsibilities and financial obligations between the central and local governments, as well as ensure stable economic growth, he said.

At a meeting held by the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee on July 30, Chinese leadership stressed it is important to reduce inventories and optimize new housing supply. The purchase of existing commercial housing for use as affordable housing should be actively supported.

Work must be done to ensure the delivery of pre-sold homes, and accelerate the establishment of a new development model for the real estate sector, according to the meeting.

Property financing

Wang Xingping, senior analyst of corporates at ratings agency Fitch Bohua, said he expects the Chinese authorities to not only continue to support property financing but also focus on promoting sales and reducing property inventories.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Measures may include further relaxing home purchase qualifications in high-tier cities, lowering the cost of home purchases, and increasing home purchase subsidies,” Wang said.

“An L-shaped recovery is anticipated. However, this recovery trend will be jointly determined by policy support, restoration of market confidence, and differentiated development among cities.”

Zhang Ming, deputy director of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences’ Institute of Finance and Banking, said that in an optimistic scenario, the slide in property prices in first- and second-tier cities may stop in the second half of the year.

“If people expect that home prices in first- and second-tier cities have bottomed out, much of the pent-up demand will find release,” he said.

“The governments of first- and second-tier cities need to adjust their approach. They shouldn’t ease policies bit by bit but implement a comprehensive relaxation at one go and signal to the market that these policies won’t be changed for the next three to five years.”

Liao Yuanyuan, director of the Statistics and Risk Surveillance Department of the administration, said at a news conference on Wednesday that the NFRA will collaborate with all departments concerned to continue pressing local governments, property developers and financial institutions to “shoulder their responsibilities “and “enhance the effectiveness of the urban real estate financing coordination mechanisms”.

For more visit China Daily

For subscriptions on news from China Daily, or inquiries, please contact China Daily Africa Ltd on +254 733 566 499 or write to enquiries@chinadailyafrica.com

About The Author

CHINA DAILY

See author's posts

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

CHINA DAILY

Xi roots for advancement of historic cause initiated by Deng: China Daily

Xi made the remarks when addressing a symposium organized by the CPC Central Committee to commemorate the 120th anniversary of Deng's birth on Thursday.

8 mins ago

CHINA DAILY

Expert says China better mediator in Middle East: China Daily

Since October, the US position "has moved toward unconditional support for Israel and away from a more balanced position" that it took in the...

1 day ago

CHINA DAILY

Beijing, Moscow sign deals to strengthen cooperation: China Daily

The signing of the documents in Moscow was witnessed by Premier Li Qiang and Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin after they co-chaired the 29th...

1 day ago

CHINA DAILY

China makes new progress on path set by Deng: China Daily

Embarking on the path set by Deng, China has achieved new milestones in its economic and social development.

1 day ago

CHINA DAILY

China to back financial intitutions at home and Africa: China Daily

Shen Xiang, director of the Department of Western Asian and African Affairs at the Ministry of Commerce, said Chinese government will focus on diversifying...

2 days ago

CHINA DAILY

Xi says global south solidarity the ‘bedrock of China’s foreign policy’: China Daily

Xi stressed China's readiness to work with all nations, particularly the developing countries, to serve as a stabilizing force for peace, a pillar for...

2 days ago

CHINA DAILY

Xi hails Olympians for Paris glory: China Daily

China claimed 91 medals at the Paris Olympics, including 40 gold medals. It tied with the United States for the most gold medals at...

2 days ago

CHINA DAILY

China, US enhance links to boost financial stability: China Daily

The PBOC, China's central bank, said on Monday that the two sides signed documents on strengthening China-US cooperation to boost financial stability under the...

3 days ago