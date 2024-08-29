Experts call for stronger China-Africa partnership to promote green development

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Aug 29 – Experts are advocating for a stronger partnership between China and Africa to promote sustainable development on the continent, emphasizing China’s potential to help Africa transition to a low-carbon economy through its expertise in green technologies.

The remarks were made at the China-Africa Dialogue on Environment and Climate Change held Tuesday in Beijing, under the theme “Sino-African Cooperation on Green and Low-Carbon Development: EVs and New Initiative.”

Arkebe Oqubay, former senior minister and special adviser to the prime minister of Ethiopia, highlighted the synergy between China’s experience in green transformation and Africa’s economic development potential. He noted that Africa currently plays a marginal role in the global green transition, with very limited investment in this area.

According to a 2022 report from the International Renewable Energy Agency, only 2 percent of global investment in renewable energy over the past two decades has been made in Africa.

“This means that international inequality is widening. We are seeing a new green divide emerging,” Oqubay said.

Despite this, Oqubay expressed optimism about Africa’s potential for economic prosperity, driven by a growing population, increased urbanization, and a burgeoning labor force in the coming 25 years.

“Africa is going to have an additional 1 billion people living in cities. Africa is going to have 800 million people joining the workforce,” he said.

Oqubay emphasized the importance of sustainable mobility, renewable energy infrastructure, and green financing for Africa’s economic transformation, pointing to China as a key partner in these efforts. He noted that China, which has become a leading global player in green technology within the past 25 years, has the capacity to support other nations in their transitions.

Yang Xi, chief technology officer at China Automotive Carbon (Beijing) Digital Technology Center Co, underscored the potential for China-Africa cooperation to boost Africa’s new energy vehicle (NEV) market. He noted that several African countries are already promoting electric cars, motorcycles, tricycles, and buses, and some have eliminated or reduced import tariffs on NEVs and introduced tax incentives to encourage growth in NEV production and sales.

Yang also highlighted Africa’s abundant new energy resources, which provide a strong foundation for the NEV industry. He cited a prediction that the market size of electric vehicles in Africa will reach $21.4 billion by 2027, with an average compound annual growth rate of 10.2 percent from 2022 to 2027.

China has the potential to assist African nations in advancing NEV development through support in policy formulation, technological collaboration, fundraising, and talent development, Yang said.

Jiang Zhaoli, a senior official with China’s Ministry of Ecology and Environment, reiterated China’s commitment to helping African countries tackle climate change. He noted that China has signed 18 memorandums of understanding on climate cooperation with 16 African nations and, in 2021, joined 53 African countries and the African Union Commission in endorsing a joint declaration to establish a new era of strategic cooperation to combat climate change.

China will continue to provide material assistance, technical aid, and collaborative research to help African countries strengthen their climate adaptation and mitigation capabilities, Jiang said.

