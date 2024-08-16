Ex-Minister Bett, 2 others injured in Awasi-Kericho road accident

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KISUMU, Kenya, Aug 16 – Former Roads Minister Franklin Bett has been admitted in hospital following a road accident along the Awasi-Kericho road in Kisumu.

According to police, Bett suffered a head injury during the accident that involved Bett’s four-wheel drive car and a tractor that was carrying sugarcane but is in stable condition.

The report indicated that two other people were injured during the incident which occured last night at around 7.00pm.

The driver of the tractor did not stop at the scene.

Police say the accident happened when Bett’s driver rammed onto the tractor as they both were headed the same way.

It is believed that Bett’s driver did not notice the tractor was ahead of him as it did not have any signage.

He will be interrogated for more information.

The tractor did not stop after the accident as the driver proceeded to his unknown destination.

According to police, Bett sustained a deep cut on the forehead while two other female adults who were in the car and the driver sustained slight injuries.

The former minister was rushed to Awasi Catholic Hospital in stable condition and later referred to Aga Khan Hospital Kisumu for further management.

Police visited the scene and towed Bett’s car to the station awaiting inspection.

Such accidents involving tractors carrying sugarcane have been a menace amid calls on authorities to stop the movements, especially at night.

Most of the tractors do not have signage to warn other road users and the sugarcane they carry obstruct many warnings.

