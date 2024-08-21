Connect with us

County News

Empower and serve to launch Kenya’s first eco-village and social innovation hub

Published

KAJIADO, Kenya, Aug 21 – Empower and Serve (Empserve), a non-profit organization dedicated to empowering young people and underserved communities through digital skills and sustainable development, is thrilled to announce Kenya’s first Eco-Village and Social Innovation Hub in Kajiado County.

This groundbreaking project, aims to address the region’s unique challenges by fostering sustainable practices and community-driven solutions.

Located in the heart of southern Kenya, Kajiado County is a region known for its harsh climate and limited access to essential resources.

The area has long struggled with water scarcity, food insecurity, and economic instability, issues that have significantly hindered its development and the quality of life of its residents.

“The conditions here are tough, but the people are resilient,” said Mrs. Priscilla Nanguria, Executive Director of HELGA, a partner organization.

“This project is a testament to the strength and determination of the Kajiado community, and it represents a significant step toward sustainable development in the region.”

Over the past six years, Empower and Serve have been working tirelessly to equip the youth of Kajiado with the skills necessary to overcome these pressing challenges.

Among their many initiatives is a program that trained over 60 young women, rescued from the harmful practice of female genital mutilation, in entrepreneurship and digital skills.

The upcoming Eco-Village and Social Innovation Hub is the latest extension of Empserve’s commitment to empowering the community.

“To harness the potential and capabilities of the communities, we have mainly focused on skills enhancement, enterprise development, and linking the beneficiaries to local and global opportunities. while at the same time tapping into the power of communities to develop and build their solutions.” Says Martin Irungu, the Executive Director of Empserve.

The Eco-Village will serve as a beacon of environmental conservation and sustainable living practices.

It will incorporate renewable energy solutions, advanced water conservation techniques, and sustainable agricultural methods all designed to create a replicable model for eco-friendly living.

Within the Eco-Village the Social Innovation Hub will offer critical resources, including education, healthcare, and entrepreneurial training.

By fostering social innovation, the hub aims to enhance the quality of life for Kajiado County residents, particularly women who face significant barriers to employment and education due to prevailing cultural norms.

“We’re hopeful that through this project, we can learn new skills and improve our community,” said Lucy

Ene Lesisa, a local community leader. “This will be a place where we can come together to find solutions to our challenges.”

The Eco-Village will also focus on generating economic opportunities through sustainable tourism,eco-friendly businesses, and skill development programs.

These projects are designed to stimulate local economic growth and provide residents with new, sustainable sources of income.

“Empserve emphasizes the critical importance of community involvement in every phase of this project.We are putting the community at the center of every phase,” said Samwel Lasiti, the project advisor atEmpserve.

He adds the success of the Eco-Village and Social Innovation Hub depends on the active involvement and ownership of the local community.”

To ensure the project meets the needs and aspirations of Kajiado County’s residents, Empserve has engaged with the community throughout the planning and implementation process. This collaborative approach has been key to the project’s design and will be instrumental in its success.

Empserve invites individuals, organizations, and government institutions to support this transformative project. By working together, they believe locals of Kajiado county will have a sustainable future and the model for eco-friendly living and social innovation can be replicated across Kenya and other African countries.

