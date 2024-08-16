Connect with us

The Head of State reaffirmed that Eldoret had met the criteria required for an urban area to become a city after vetting by the Senate

NATIONAL NEWS

Eldoret joins league of Kenya’s cities after charter award

President Ruto signed the charter, sealing the town's city status on Thursday during a ceremony attended by governors from the North Rift Economic Bloc (NOREB) region including the host, Uasin Gishu's Jonathan Bii . 

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 16 — President William Ruto has awarded Eldoret a city charter and a seal making it Kenya’s fifth city after Nairobi, Mombasa, Kisumu and Nakuru.

President Ruto signed the charter, sealing the town’s city status on Thursday during a ceremony attended by governors from the North Rift Economic Bloc (NOREB) region including the host, Uasin Gishu’s Jonathan Bii . 

The Head of State reaffirmed that Eldoret had met the criteria required for an urban area to become a city after vetting by the Senate. 

“Now therefore in exercise of the powers conferred on the head of state under section 7 of the Urban Areas and Cities Act, I Kipchirchir William Samoei Ruto, president of Kenya and Commander in Chief of Kenya’s Defence Forces do hereby ordain, declare and direct that the municipality of Eldoret has been conferred with city status,” Ruto declared amid cheers by hundreds f residents who witnessed the fete. 

President Ruto signed the charter, sealing the town's city status on Thursday

He said Eldoret should now focus on the great opportunities and significant challenges ahead, not only because the future is urban, but also because it has what it takes to emerge as the ultimate city of the future.

Ruto noted the future development and prosperity of Eldoret lies in the strategic framework laid down by the county through its planning, policy and regulations, as well as other mechanisms that must deliver a safe, orderly, ecologically sustainable and efficient city that promotes the dignity and well-being of residents and communities.

“The new city must also foster an economic environment which provides opportunities and a business climate that rewards enterprises which bring their investments here,” he said.

Ruto also awarded the Order of the Burning Spear to distinguished men and women who played a remarkable role in representing Eldoret in their respective dockets. 

These included three-time Diamond League champion Vivian Cheruiyot, former Nominated MP Ezekiel Barngetuny, educationist Paul Boit and former mayor Joseph Lesiew among others. 

The conferrement of city status on Eldoret followed Senate’s endorsement of a report by the Committee on Devolution and Intergovernmental Relations which approved the proposal. 

Ruto has been under pressure from the Gen Z who have been seeking accountability in what led him to dissolve his Cabinet on July 11, 2024 Ruto has been under pressure from the Gen Z who have been seeking accountability in what led him to dissolve his Cabinet on July 11, 2024

ANALYSIS

Push for President Ruto’s removal: 2 constitutional routes

There are only two legal routes to remove a president before the end of his or her term: on the grounds of incapacity (Article...

August 8, 2024