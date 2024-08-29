East Africa Students Union backs Raila’s candidature for AU Commission Chair

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenyam Aug 29 — The East Africa Students Union (EASU) has endorsed the candidacy of Kenya’s former Prime Minister Raila Odinga for the Chairmanship of the African Union Commission (AUC).

In a statement released Wednesday, EASU praised Odinga as a selfless statesman and an experienced leader with a global reputation, underscoring his unwavering commitment to the Pan-African agenda.

“Raila Odinga represents the true spirit of Pan-Africanism, and his leadership is exactly what our continent needs at this crucial time,” the student league stated. Raila roots for borderless ‘Africanphone’ in pitch for AUC job

EASU President Antony Muchui Manyara said Odinga’s extensive experience in leadership and his dedication to the African cause make him an ideal candidate for the position. Suluhu, Museveni and Kiir join Ruto in unveiling AUC candidature

The union urged student bodies, youth organizations, and lobby groups across the continent to rally in support of Odinga’s bid for the AU Commission Chair.

EASU argued a victory for Odinga would be a victory for all of Africa, promising to bring the continent closer to achieving its collective goals.

Manyara, who douples up as the Kenya Universities’ Students Organization (KUSO), and the Kenya Representative to the Commonwealth Youth Council (CYC), emphasized the need for unity among the youth of Africa.

He said African youths must root for Odinga’s victory positioning him as a leader who embodies the hopes and aspirations of the entire continent.

