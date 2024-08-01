Connect with us

EACC says British Army excesses beyond its mandate

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 1– The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) now says alleges violations by the British Army Training Unit Kenya (BATUK) fall outside its mandate hence its inaction despite receiving multiple complaints.

EACC made the revelation on Wednesday amid an inquiry by the National Assembly’s Defence, Intelligence and Foreign Relations Committee into allegations of misconduct, human rights abuses, and operational irregularities levelled against BATUK.

In the meeting, EACC disclosed that it had previously received three reports alleging various improprieties, including nepotism, corruption, and labor disputes involving BATUK personnel.

However, the Commission deemed these issues beyond its purview.

Led by Committee Vice Chair, Bashir Abdullahi (Mandera North), Committee Members had previously met with representatives from the Mau Mau Veterans Association and the Kenya Human Rights Commission, as well as residents of Laikipia, Isiolo, and Samburu counties.

Members of the Defence Committee noted that EACC should propose changes in legislations that would enable them to execute their mandate in implementation of Trade, Economic and Corporations Agreements.

The inquiry follows public concern over the conduct of British troops in Kenya, particularly in Laikipia and Samburu counties/BATUK

The Defence Committee has been probing allegations of ethical breaches, human rights violations, and safety concerns surrounding BATUK’s operations.

The inquiry follows public concern over the conduct of British troops in Kenya, particularly in Laikipia and Samburu counties.

On June 14, the National Assembly Defence, Intelligence and Foreign Relations Committee convened an investigation into the conduct of BATUK, with hearings on historical grievances and ongoing concerns surrounding BATUK’s presence.

Mau Mau Veterans demands

Ex-Mau Mau veteran Gitu wa Kahengeri highlighted the sacrifices made by his generation in fighting for Kenyan independence.

“We went to war with the British to fight for you, the young generation inKenya,a and not for us. We went to war so that our children could read to whatever stage of education, and we are proud that we did that,” said Kahengeri.

He urged the Committee to hold the British accountable for past mistreatment and ensure a more respectful relationship moving forward.

“I want to ask you as a Committee to take the trouble that we went through at that time as your own, and ask the President to make a declaration that this country was occupied for over 70 years by a colonial regime but the gallant young people need to be treated as great humans of Kenya,” he added.

The Mau Mau War Veterans Association confirmed submitting a petition detailing grievance against BATUK’s presence.

The Committee Chair, Nelson Koech, assured them their petition would be considered in the final report.

The Committee also heard from the Kenya Veterans for Peace and the Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC).

Both organizations documented a range of issues, including injuries and sexual assaults inflicted on local women by British soldiers and lack of investigation into misconduct and violations of the code of conduct and unfair treatment of Kenyan employees working at BATUK facilities.

The Kenya Veterans for Peace called for a review of the Kenya-UK Defence Corporation Agreement, protection for potential victims, and a shift in training locations.

The KHRC demanded swift action by the Kenyan government to address these historical and ongoing injustices.

BRUHAN MAKONG

Bruhan Makong reports on security, human rights, and global affairs. He is passionate about uncovering the truth, amplifying the voices often drowned in silence, and holding those in power to account.

