EACC denies blocking any CS nominee amid Oparanya suitability concerns

NAIROBI, Kenya Au 3 – The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has clarified that it has not barred any Cabinet Secretary nominees from seeking appointment.

The statement comes in response to reports suggesting that the EACC failed to clear Cooperative Cabinet Secretary nominee Wycliffe Oparanya due to integrity issues.

The Commission stated that it merely provided information on each candidate’s integrity status without passing judgment, leaving the decision to the vetting committee.

“The Commission clarifies that in its role in the integrity vetting of candidates for public office under the current law, the Commission cannot clear or bar anyone from holding any office in the land,” the Commission said.

In a letter to the Clerk of the National Assembly, the EACC expressed concerns over Oparanya’s nomination, citing corruption allegations during his tenure as Governor.

However, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions has since withdrawn its plan to prosecute Oparanya, citing lack of evidence, a move the anti-graft body has questioned.

President William Ruto appointed Oparanya, along with three other senior ODM members, to his broad-based cabinet to promote national unity.

