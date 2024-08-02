Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Duale says he is worth Sh980mn

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 2 – Environment and Sanitation nominee Aden Duale says he is worth Sh980 million up from his Sh851 million net worth when he assumed office as Defence Cabinet Secretary in October 2022.

Duale made the revelations before the National Assembly Committee on Appointments for vetting on Friday.

He noted that her wealth had been amassed through appreciation of assets and properties as well as rental income before he was fired when President Ruto dissolved the Cabinet last month.

“”I have pieces of land both in Garissa and Nairobi, My house in Nairobi, my house in Garissa, my Cattle ranch in Garissa, my rental property in Nairobi and Garissa, my shares in family-owned businesses, my Camels and cattle, and motor vehicles,” he said.

“Lastly, I got good revenue from the book sales of my Autobiography which is one of the best selling books today,” Duale said.

When tasked to explain the over Sh129 million margin revenue growth in less than two years, Duale revealed that the properties he owns including livestock have increased in folds during the 21 months he was in the Defence docket.

“Both for land investment and land interest increased between 12 and 15 percent.

That’s growth will come to Sh140 million.

We had good rains so my livestock grew in numbers,” he told MPs.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

About The Author

IRENE MWANGI

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

No one in military leadership feared me, it was just my style-Duale

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 2 – Environment and Sanitation Cabinet nominee has dismissed claims that he was shifted from the Ministry of Defense following complains...

28 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

I will deal with Oloolua forest land grabbers – Duale

A number of titles belonging to big people including MPs will be revoked and I am ready to bear the consequences

50 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

I can serve in any docket, Duale says on last minute swap with Tuya

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 2 – Enviroment Cabinet Secretary nominee Aden Duale has asserted he is ready to deliver in any ministerial docket within Cabinet...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya reaffirms commitment to mediate peace in South Sudan

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 2 – Kenya has reiterated its dedication to mediating peace and stability in South Sudan, as President William Ruto met with...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Patrick Amoth confirmed as Health DG

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 2 – The National Assembly has officially appointed Patrick Omwanda Amoth as the new Director-General for Health, following a favorable recommendation...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Me-ow! Kenyan feline lovers fret over cat-tax plan

Feline lovers in Kenya’s capital have been twitching over the threat of what is perceived as a “cat tax” – and any talk of...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Agriculture CS Nominee Karanja says he is worth Sh214mn

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 1-Agriculture Cabinet Secretary nominee Andrew Karanja says he is worth Sh214 million. Karanja disclosed the details before the National Assembly Committee...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Point of correction, never been Linturi’s PA – Agricultural CS nominee Karanja

For the record Mr Speaker sir and honorable members, I have never met the former minister for Agriculture and I have never been a...

4 hours ago