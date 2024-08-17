Congo President N’Guesso endorses Raila’s AU Commission bid

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Nairobi, Kenya Aug 17- Azimio leader Raila Odinga has continued to rally for support in order to bag the African Union Commission chairmanship position.

Odinga on Saturday held a consultative discussion with President Denis Sassou N’Guesso of the Republic of the Congo seeking to officially advance his bid.

Taking to his X platform Odinga revealed that the meeting with President Denis Sassou N’Guesso focused on security, development, and climate change impacting the continent.

“Grateful for the insightful meeting with President Denis Sassou N’Guesso of the Republic of the Congo as I advance my AUC bid. We discussed security, development, and climate change vital to a prosperous and sustainable future. His endorsement strengthens our mission,” he stated.

Kenya’s candidacy for the Chairmanship of the African Union Commission (AUC) has continued to receive significant support with various Presidents endorsing Odinga’s bid for the top job.

Just recently Odinga met Democratic Republic of Congo President Felix Tshisekedi who also endorsed his bid for the AUC position.

“I met with DRC President Felix Tshisekedi to discuss my AUC bid. Our conversation centered on the foundational issues of security, development, and climate change essential for creating lasting prosperity and advancing our shared future. I thank him for his endorsement,” he said.

Odinga currently competing against two other candidates including Djibouti’s Foreign Affairs minister Mahmoud Youssouf and Somalia’s former deputy prime minister and current member of the Federal Parliament, Fawzia Yusuf, is seeking to replace the current chair, Moussa Faki, in the February 2025 elections.

The Kenyan government, under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, has since established a dedicated secretariat to lead Odinga’s campaign efforts.

