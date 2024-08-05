Connect with us

DP Rigathi Gachagua.

NATIONAL NEWS

DP Gachagua urges political leaders to tone down debate on 202, 2032 elections

Published

NYERI, Kenya, Aug 5 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has urged political leaders to tone down the debate on sharing of positions in 2027 and 2032 elections and focus on implementation of President William Ruto’s manifesto.

Gachagua, who was speaking at a joint media interview with vernacular stations from Mt Kenya region on Sunday night, appealed to leaders to shun the debate so that the Head of State can succeed in his development agenda.

“Kenyans want development not politics or show of opulence. The political leaders and public officials should focus on working for Kenyans so that the President can succeed in his development plan. Let us avoid the talk on 2027 and 2032 elections. Instead, the energy should be on discharging mandates of the current positions and offices they hold,” said Mr Gachagua.

He also stated that his working relationship with President Ruto is firm and geared towards transforming the country.

Mr Gachagua cautioned political leaders against spreading false information concerning his relationship with the President.

“There exists no bad blood between President Ruto and I. We have a good relationship and as his principal assistant he consults me on various issues, for instance on formation of the broad-based Government, before making the final decision. He has assigned me many other mandates such as Chairing and Coordinating Inter-Governmental relations between the National Government and County Governments including Chairing the Inter-Governmental Budget and Economic Council (IBEC).”

“I am the principal assistant to the President and I do not contradict his position. My duty is to serve Kenyans and execute the roles assigned to me by the President. On formation of the broad-based Government, I supported him. The new (Cabinet) nominees, including those picked from the Opposition Party, are welcome so that we drive the country forward together,” he stated.

Asked whether picking people from the Opposition party may defeat the purpose of Presidential elections, the DP said “the President has the prerogative and is free to hire the people he wishes to work with”.

He urged public officials and political leaders to shun early campaigns for 2027 and 2032 elections.

On recent protests by the youth, the Deputy President asked Kenyans to be patient with the President and allow him to address the grievances raised.

“Let us give the President a chance to work for Kenyans and implement his manifesto. The President has already committed to listening to their grievances,” he said.

The Deputy President further explained that the one-man-one-shilling mantra is a call for equality and equity in disbursement of funds, adding that the formula will benefit all counties.

“The formula of One-Man-One Shilling in resource allocation is good for all people not only those Mt Kenya counties. We are not saying that some regions should lose their share, we mean that there should be equity and fairness,” he said.

The Deputy President welcomed the decision of Opposition leader Raila Odinga to support the proposal.

Regarding reforms in the agriculture sector, the Deputy President said the Government will address grievances of miraa and muguka traders and farmers.

“I am a supporter of agriculture and our government led by the President is keen on the reforms. Agriculture is key in our mission to rebuild the economy and I will continue championing reforms to benefit farmers and traders,” he said.

