DP Gachagua urges Kenya to protect cultures for stronger nation

KAJIADO, Kenya, Aug 24 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has called on Kenyans to protect their cultures and traditions for Kenya to remain stronger and united.



Speaking on Saturday when he attended a prayer service for Maasai Ilkiramat Age Group in Kaputiei, Kajiado East Constituency, the Deputy President said he was at the forefront in promoting cultures of local communities.



“We must always be proud of our cultures and beliefs because that is what defines us. I’m a big proponent of our cultures and the need to protect them to sustain the strength of our nation,” he said.



The DP praised the Maa community for firmly protecting their identity and promoting their culture locally and globally.



“The Maa community is now known worldwide for their unique culture and beliefs,” he said.



He also appealed to the youthful members of the age group to be proud of their origin and protect their community’s identity.



“As an age group, you are the future of this community. Kindly take care of yourselves, your families and your community. Avoid drugs and illicit drinks which are destructive to your health and lives,” he added.



Gachagua also pitched for unity of communities for faster development and advancement of the country.



“It is encouraging to see the unity of the Maa community. For the unity of our nation, our communities must be united. Development of any community and the country will be quickly realised when we are united,” he stated.



Further, the DP said he fully supports President William Ruto’s decision to form a government bringing together members of the opposition.



“We support the President’s call for the nation’s unity. All those who were in Azimio are now working with us. We are happy to work with everyone as guided by the President. Right now, we are focused on developing the country and serving Kenyans,” he said.



Additionally, he said the fight against the drugs and illicit brews has been intensified across the country to stop production, distribution and sale.





“We have taken stern measures to stop the production and sale of the drinks. We are not relenting. I’m appealing to the young people to avoid these drinks at all costs,” he said.

