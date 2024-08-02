Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Don’t look at my size, I am suitable for the post – Water Cabinet Secretary nominee Muuga

Muuga told MPs he has vast experience in the sector having worked for nine years

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 2 – Water Cabinet Secretary nominee Eric Muuga has said if approved for the Cabinet slot he will sort the perennial water shortage in the country especially in the marginalized areas that have suffered over the years.

Muuga told MPs he has vast experience in the sector having worked for nine years in water and sanitation sector saying his academic growth has mainly been specialized in water resources.

The 32-year-old Cabinet nominee who will serve as the youngest Cabinet Secretary once approved has a degree in water resources engineering for his Master’s Degree at the University of Nairobi.

“In the process of carrying out my daily activities, I have worked at all levels mostly in the private sector. I’ve worked and engaged with stakeholders to Water development works as a consultative,” he said.

Muuga boasted of having have worked in the public service on a consultancy basis with the Ministry of Water promising that once he takes office he will work accountability and integrity to weed out irregularities in the sector.

“During my work activities, I have developed a passion to ensure that every Kenyan in my little spot that I’ve served so far has access to water which is a human and constitutional right,” he said.

He was speaking before the National Assembly Committee on Appointment chaired by National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula during his vetting.

About The Author

IRENE MWANGI

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Duale says he is worth Sh980mn

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 2 – Environment and Sanitation nominee Aden Duale says he is worth Sh980 million up from his Sh851 million net worth...

45 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

No one in military leadership feared me, it was just my style-Duale

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 2 – Environment and Sanitation Cabinet nominee has dismissed claims that he was shifted from the Ministry of Defense following complains...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

I will deal with Oloolua forest land grabbers – Duale

A number of titles belonging to big people including MPs will be revoked and I am ready to bear the consequences

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

I can serve in any docket, Duale says on last minute swap with Tuya

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 2 – Enviroment Cabinet Secretary nominee Aden Duale has asserted he is ready to deliver in any ministerial docket within Cabinet...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya reaffirms commitment to mediate peace in South Sudan

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 2 – Kenya has reiterated its dedication to mediating peace and stability in South Sudan, as President William Ruto met with...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Patrick Amoth confirmed as Health DG

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 2 – The National Assembly has officially appointed Patrick Omwanda Amoth as the new Director-General for Health, following a favorable recommendation...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Me-ow! Kenyan feline lovers fret over cat-tax plan

Feline lovers in Kenya’s capital have been twitching over the threat of what is perceived as a “cat tax” – and any talk of...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Agriculture CS Nominee Karanja says he is worth Sh214mn

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 1-Agriculture Cabinet Secretary nominee Andrew Karanja says he is worth Sh214 million. Karanja disclosed the details before the National Assembly Committee...

4 hours ago