Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CITY HALL

Dishi Na County: Sakaja’s Fulfilled Vision Celebrates First Anniversary

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 26 – 1 out of 4 children in Nairobi used to miss school because of hunger.

It was from this stark reality that Nairobi Governor Sakaja Johnson birthed the school meal program in all public schools and ECDEs across 17 sub-counties of the city.

The program, Dishi Na County, has grown to support over 310,000 pupils at a cost of sh5 per plate.

The payment is made through tap-to-eat system.

For those unable to afford even this nominal fee, the county steps in to cover the cost.

So far, over 17 million meals have been served since the advent of the dishi na county.

The governor is also expected to roll out Dishi Na County phase 3 as schools re-open for the third term.

Once rolled out, the county will expand the scope of the program to complete all public primary schools, bringing to the total of 17 central kitchens across all 17 sub-counties.

The school meal initiative becomes Sakaja’s celebrated and fulfilled vision, reflecting on the journey when he unsuccessfully attempted to introduce a bill in the senate to provide meals to schoolchildren.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“As a Senator, I visited many schools, and whenever I asked the children what they needed, they always said food. It was a shocking revelation, but it made me determined to one day make this dream a reality.” remarked Governor Sakaja.

“We have established systems across all sub-counties to ensure that, by the next term, all registered public schools will provide nutritious meals,” Sakaja confirmed.

The Dishi na County Programme, launched in June 2023, began with the establishment of 10 central kitchens, with the first meals served on August 28, 2023.

By January 2024, the second phase had seen an additional ten kitchens operational, catering to 184,000 children from 106 public schools daily.

Over 5,000O workers under the Dishi na County initiative working in 12 kitchens strategically set in Nairobi prepare meals and transport to various schools, creating job opportunities to residents.

The food cooked at central kitchens is sourced from different parts of the country, thus empowering farmers financially and creating market availability of their produce.

The produce includes rice from Mwea, beans from Central and ndengu (green grams) from Western Kenya.

About The Author

Contributor

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Kalonzo to mobilize nationwide protests if the New Funding Model gets implemented

NAIROBI Kenya, Aug 26 – Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka has threatened to mobilize demonstrations in the country if the government goes ahead to...

34 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

NYS to oversee youths recruited under Climate Works Mtaani

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 26 – President William Ruto has directed the National Youth Service to oversee the youth recruited under the Climate Works Mtaani...

43 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Former Director of press Service in Mudavadi’s office Salim Swaleh asks for forgiveness

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 26 – Former Director of press Service in the office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary Salim Swaleh is now asking for...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

DCI seizes 73.6kg of Marijuana worth Sh2.2mn along Migori-Sirare highway

NAIROBI Kenya, Aug 26- Police have seized 73.6kg of Marijuana worth Sh2.2million on the Migori-Sirare highway. In a statement the Directorate of Criminal Investigations...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Salaries of Kenyan police in Haiti to be paid this week, Multinational Security Support Mission says

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 26 – The agency overseeing the Multinational Security Support Mission in Haiti says the salaries of Kenyan police in Haiti will...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Mbadi changes tune on JSS teacher employment, says money available

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 26 – Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi now says there is money available to employ Junior Secondary School (JSS) teachers on...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Destructive hyena captured in Migori

MIGORI, Kenya, Aug 26 – Residents of Lichota-Suna West Sub County have thanked Kenya Wildlife Services for capturing a hyena that has been causing...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Nyamira County students shine at Young Scientists Kenya 2024 Awards

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 26 – Students of Nyamira County Menyenya Secondary School, Bradford Nyangiri and Felix Makori have emerged the overall winners of the...

3 hours ago