Destructive hyena captured in Migori

MIGORI, Kenya, Aug 26 – Residents of Lichota-Suna West Sub County have thanked Kenya Wildlife Services for capturing a hyena that has been causing them sleepless nights.
This comes after several attempts by the KWS to trap the wild hyena that has been feeding on their cattle, goat and sheep.
In July, this year, the KWS set a trap at the Lichota area after the residents complained about the wild animal presence in the region and the destruction caused by the roaming Hyena.
Stephen Kaunda, a resident disclosed that the presence of Hyenas in the area had caused them sleepless nights that forced them to watch over their flocks.
The residents commended the KWS efforts in capturing the destructive Hyena especially when the schools were reopening for the third term.
“We have our young ones who go to school early in the morning and it would have been dangerous and unsafe if the hyena was still roaming among us”, said Kaunda.
However, Migori County has set a plan and allocated a budget to fence off the Lichota forest to deter the encroachment of wild animals like hyenas into residential areas.
MIGORI, Kenya, Aug 26 – Residents of Lichota-Suna West Sub County have thanked Kenya Wildlife Services for capturing a hyena that has been causing them sleepless nights.
Popular
NATIONAL NEWS
More on Capital News
NATIONAL NEWS
NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 26 – Students of Nyamira County Menyenya Secondary School, Bradford Nyangiri and Felix Makori have emerged the overall winners of the...
NATIONAL NEWS
The union's Secretary General Collins Oyuu indicated that the remaining areas of concern for teachers were being addressed administratively.
NATIONAL NEWS
NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 25 – Agents mandated by the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) to collect taxes on its behalf are headed for a major...
NATIONAL NEWS
NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 25 – The Government has welcomed decision of the Anglican Church of Kenya to participate in the ongoing nationwide crackdown on...
NATIONAL NEWS
NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 25 – The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has summoned Kimilili Member of Parliament Didmus Baraza over a Sh2 million bribery...
NATIONAL NEWS
NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 25 – The Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (KUPPET) says the teachers strike set to kick off tomorrow will...
NATIONAL NEWS
NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 25 – President William Ruto is set to hold a town hall meeting with students at 7.00pm today at the Kenyatta...
NATIONAL NEWS
NAIROBI, Kenya, Ag 25 – The United States Military will delivered 24 mine-resistant ambush-protected (MRAP) MaxxPros armored vehicles to the Kenyan police in Haiti....