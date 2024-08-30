Connect with us

DIPLOMACY

Defence PS holds talks with Korean Embassy Counselor General

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 30 — The Principal Secretary for Defence, Patrick Mariru, met with Nam Sangkyoo, the Counselor General from the Korean in Kenya, at the Defence Headquarters in Nairobi on Thursday.

The Summit, co-hosted by the Netherlands and Singapore, aims to promote ethical AI principles for military use and foster global collaboration among governments, military, and academia.

The Ministry will represent Kenya at the Summit, an update by the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) indicated.

He highlighted the Defence Cooperation Agreement (DCA) signed in 2022, which facilitates cooperation in defense, industry, trade, and other areas.

“We are grateful for the support Korea has continued to offer in various spheres,” said PS Mariru.

He also identified other potential areas for further collaboration, including shipbuilding, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), emerging technologies, as well as research and innovation to enhance the capabilities of the Kenya Defence Forces and contribute to national development.

Nam Sangkyoo, who also serves as Korea’s Deputy Ambassador to Kenya, acknowledged Kenya as a strategic partner and emphasized Korea’s commitment to deepening the strong bilateral ties.

The meeting was attended by Brigadier Samuel Kimani, Chief of Strategic Plans and Policy at the Defence Headquarters, Kim Yejoo, Senior Research Officer at the Korean Embassy, and other senior military and embassy officials.

