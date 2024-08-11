Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Displaced Sudanese people stand at a flooded street, following a heavy rainfall in Kassala, Sudan, July 26, 2024. [Photo/Agencies]

Africa

Death toll from heavy rains in Sudan rises to 53: China Daily

Nine states were affected, while more than 2,000 houses completely collapsed, and over 4,000 houses partially collapsed, it said.

Published

KHARTOUM, Sudan, Aug 11 — The death toll from the heavy rains, which have hit many Sudanese states, has climbed to 53, Sudan’s Health Ministry said on Saturday.

“A total of 208 injuries have been recorded, including 53 deaths, while 9,777 families were affected,” the ministry’s Autumn Emergency Room said in a statement.

Nine states were affected, while more than 2,000 houses completely collapsed, and over 4,000 houses partially collapsed, it said.

The room added that 25 new cases of acute watery diarrhea were recorded on Friday, bringing the total cases to 192 in three states, including Kassala, Khartoum, and Gezira.

Flooding, a yearly occurrence in Sudan, typically happens between June and October. Over the past three years, heavy rains have claimed hundreds of lives and destroyed vast swathes of agricultural land.

For more visit China Daily

For subscriptions on news from China Daily, or inquiries, please contact China Daily Africa Ltd on +254 733 566 499 or write to enquiries@chinadailyafrica.com

About The Author

CHINA DAILY

See author's posts

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Floods death toll hits 70 in Kenya as thousands more displaced

The country started experiencing rains in mid-March, but in the past few days the rains have increased in intensity.

April 26, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

1 person killed after residential apartment wall collapses in Ruaka

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 22 – One person has been killed after a perimeter wall at an apartment building collapsed in Ruaka during heavy rains....

April 22, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

Met agency projects heavy weekend downpour countrywide

The Meteorological Agency further forecast increased intensity in rainfall at the coast from Monday to Thursday exceeding 50mm.

April 13, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

Met department issues heavy rains advisory in parts of the country

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 13 – The Kenya Meteorological Department has issued an advisory on the imminent occurrence of intense rainfall across various regions of...

January 13, 2024

Cimate Change

Search and rescue operation underway after River Voi bursts banks

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 4 – Kenya Red Cross officials and the public have launched search and rescue operations for families marooned by rising waters...

December 4, 2023