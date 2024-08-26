Connect with us

DCI seizes 73.6kg of Marijuana worth Sh2.2mn along Migori-Sirare highway

Published

NAIROBI Kenya, Aug 26- Police have seized 73.6kg of Marijuana worth Sh2.2million on the Migori-Sirare highway.

In a statement the Directorate of Criminal Investigations said the suspect who at large was intercepted riding a motorcycle carrying two bags containing the drugs.

“Despite their efforts, the trafficker managed to slip through their fingers, abandoning the narcotics and the motorcycle at the scene,” a statement from DCI indicated.

In another incident, police in Nambale-Busia road seized 350 rolls of bhang weighing 22kgs with an estimated value of Sh660,000.

The suspect George Willis Obua 20 year old, was intercepted in a multi-agency roadblock driving a vehicle KBM 098P Isuzu Pick-Up.

“The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has made significant strides over the weekend, seizing large quantities of narcotics and apprehending suspects through well-coordinated efforts by officers across the country,” said DCI.

At a roadblock on the Mai Mahiu-Nairobi road, police officers from the Anti-Narcotics Unit (ANU) and the Transnational Organized Crime Unit (TOCU) arrested a suspect carrying 19 pacakges of Cannabis.

This is after the driver John Otero Mochoge attempted to flee causing a chaotic chase that led to the car getting stuck in a ditch.

Also, detectives in Busia, acting on a tip-off arrested Bertha Anyango Wandera, 29, in possession of one bale of bhang wrapped in white cello tape, weighing 17.15 kilograms, with an estimated street value of Sh514,500.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Wandera was arrested at the Busia main bus stage as she was boarding a public service vehicle bound for Nairobi after a swift search of her bag.

“The suspects will be arraigned in court today. Meanwhile, the seized narcotics and vehicles are being held as exhibits,” read the statement.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations has reiterated its unwavering commitment to counter narcotics trafficking urging the public to steer clear of this illicit trade, as the offenders will face the full force of the law.

About The Author

Sharon Resian

See author's posts

