County News

DCI detectives arrest 2 suspects linked to Endebess motorcycle syndicate

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 29 – The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives have apprehended two suspects linked to a motorcycle theft syndicate in Trans-Nzoia’s, Endebess sub-county.

The operation, which took place on Wednesday, was carried out by detectives from the Criminal Intelligence Investigations Bureau (CIIB) and the Operations Unit at the DCI Headquarters, in collaboration with officers from the Endebess Police Station.

The DCI said that the intelligence-led operation was prompted by a rise in violent robberies and the resulting deaths of innocent people in and around the Endebess area.

The suspects, Sammy Mwangi Muriithi and Denis Wanjala Simiyu, were apprehended when law enforcement officers raided their garage, Ex-Japan Spares, located in the Veterinary area of Kitale town.

“Intelligence had revealed that motorcycles from victims of violent robberies and murders were taken to the garage, disassembled, and then sold as spare parts to unsuspecting buyers,” said the DCI in a statement.

During the raid, security agents recovered three motorcycles, three motorcycle chassis frames, twenty-six motorcycle registration plates, various dismantled motorcycle parts, and three mobile phones.

The suspects are currently in custody and are undergoing processing before their arraignment.

The agency is conducting verification of the ownership of the recovered items.

About The Author

BRUHAN MAKONG

Bruhan Makong reports on security, human rights, and global affairs. He is passionate about uncovering the truth, amplifying the voices often drowned in silence, and holding those in power to account.

See author's posts

