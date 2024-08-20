CS Mutua holds talks with Atwoli to fster dialogue, Harmony in Labour Sector

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 20 – In a bid to cultivate a culture of dialogue, understanding, and harmony within Kenya’s labour sector, Labour and Social Protection Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua on Tuesday held talks with Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary General Francis Atwoli.

The meeting came at a critical time as the country grapples with longstanding labour issues, including the yet-to-be-implemented 6 percent minimum wage increment.

During the discussions, Mutua assured the COTU leader that the government is fully aware of the minimum wage increment issue and is making considerable progress towards its implementation.

“I am seized of the matter, and progress is good. The gazettement should happen soon,” said the CS, giving hope to millions of workers eagerly awaiting the pay rise.

The talks also touched on the growing number of job opportunities abroad for Kenyan workers.

Mutua revealed that there are currently 452,000 jobs available in various countries, and the government is committed to facilitating Kenyans in taking up these opportunities.

However, he expressed disappointment over the mistreatment of workers by rogue employment agencies, vowing to crack down on such entities.

“We will weed out rogue agencies that are mistreating our workers and going against the agreements,” he promised.

Looking ahead, Mutua announced that he will convene a high-level meeting with employment agencies starting tomorrow, to address these concerns and ensure that the rights of Kenyan workers are safeguarded.

The CS reiterated his commitment to fostering industrial peace, which he said is crucial for enhancing productivity.

He emphasized the importance of respecting the rights of both employees and employers, stating that such respect is fundamental for maintaining industrial harmony.

On the issue of strikes, Mutua appealed to unions to allow the new cabinet time to fully understand and address all issues before resorting to industrial action.

“This government listens,” he assured the unions.

In response, Atwoli expressed confidence in Mutua’s ability to bring harmony to the labour sector, citing the CS’s commitment to building meaningful relationships through dialogue.

He underscored the urgent need to address the suffering of Kenyan workers in the Middle East, suggesting the establishment of labour offices in the region as a solution.

He pledged his full support for Mutua’s approach, noting that the emphasis on dialogue to prevent strikes is a welcome strategy.

