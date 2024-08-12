CPJ Condemns Harassment of Pakistani Journalist Usman Khan Amid Escalating Press Freedom Violations

0 SHARES Share Tweet

New York, Aug 12—The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) has strongly condemned the ongoing harassment and intimidation of journalists in Pakistan, highlighting a recent escalation in violations of media freedom.

This follows repeated police raids on the home of digital journalist Usman Khan, who has been forced into hiding due to his coverage of protests against alleged human rights abuses in Baluchistan province.

“Pakistani police must immediately halt their efforts to detain independent journalist Usman Khan and ensure that the media can report on current events without fear of intimidation or arrest,” said Beh Lih Yi, CPJ Asia program coordinator. “The Pakistani authorities must take stronger measures to protect independent voices across the country. We are witnessing a disturbing rise in attacks on the press in Pakistan, with seven journalists killed so far this year.”

Speaking from an undisclosed location, Khan told CPJ that uniformed and plainclothes police officers raided his home on July 31, August 2, and August 5. He managed to evade capture each time. Khan believes that authorities are targeting him for his coverage, as military officials questioned protesters about him and even contacted his father, demanding that Khan return to Quetta, the capital of Baluchistan.

Khan manages and reports for Zaiwa News, a channel on YouTube and Facebook that focuses on current affairs in the volatile Baluchistan region, where insurgents have long sought independence from the central government. On his X account, Khan extensively reported on the army’s crackdown on demonstrators who marched to the port city of Gwadar to participate in a July 28 protest against enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings in Baluchistan, during which three people were killed in clashes with security forces.

CPJ’s request for comment from Abdul Khaliq Sheikh, Inspector General of Police in Quetta, went unanswered.

