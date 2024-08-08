Connect with us

Kenya's Judiciary Headquarters in Nairobi.

NATIONAL NEWS

Courts to remain open amid ‘Nane Nane’ protests

To uphold the Constitution, the Judiciary Leadership Team has resolved that courts will remain open

Published

NAIROBI Kenya, Aug 8- The Judiciary has resolved to leave all courts open during Thursday’s planned anti-government protests by Kenyan youth.

This comes after the Judiciary Leadership Team(JLT) resolved that courts will remain open, all considerations of safety and security taken into account.

The team also said it will as much as possible, leverage technology and virtual courts to ensure continued dispensation of justice.

“To uphold the Constitution, the Judiciary Leadership Team has resolved that courts will remain open,” read the statement.

The JLT urged protesters and security agencies to adhere strictly to the Constitution and the law when engaging in the protests or discharging their mandate of law enforcement.

The Team assured all court users that the Judiciary Police Unit, in coordination and collaboration with local police stations, is working diligently to ensure the security of court facilities and the safety of court users and Judiciary personnel.

The anti-government protests are anticipated on Thursday dubbed ‘Nanenane’ where the youth have been mobilizing numbers on social media platforms including X, WhatsApp, TikTok and Instagram for the protests.

Thursday’s planned protest dubbed #NaneNanemarch will seek to demand transparency in governance.

Banners circulated on social media platforms listed a planned invasion of a key government facility among objectives on Thursday’s protest.

This is the third month in a row that Gen Zs are staging anti-government protests.

The protests began on June 18, with the youth occupying the Parliament on June 25.

On Tuesday August 6, the acting Inspector General of Police Gilbert Masengeli assured that they are prepared to maintain peace across the country during the ‘NaNenane’ march.

“Every Kenyan as per the law has liberty to demonstrate, picket and assemble as per the law. That one everyone is very much aware of and where the privilege of one ends is where the other starts,” Masengeli said.

The Acting IG also encouraged the police to deploy innovative approaches in tackling emerging crimes such as cyber-crime, terrorism, violent extremism and banditry.

