Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

High Court Judge Bahati Mwamuye Wednesday direted that police officers must not "in any way hide or obscure their face so as to render them difficult to identify or unidentifiable"./FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Court outlaws masks for police officers handling protests

Justice Mwamuye also ordered the police not to obscure the identification, registration or markings of any vehicle while dealing with persons who is or planning on assembling, demonstrating, picketing or petitioning.

Published

NAIROBI Kenya, Aug 14 — The High Court has directed the Inspector General of Police to ensure that police officers deployed to contain protest are in their uniforms with nametags affixed in line with standing orders.

High Court Judge Bahati Mwamuye Wednesday direted that police officers must not “in any way hide or obscure their face so as to render them difficult to identify or unidentifiable”.

Justice Mwamuye also ordered the police not to obscure the identification, registration or markings of any vehicle while dealing with persons who is or planning on assembling, demonstrating, picketing or petitioning.

“Pending inter-partes hearing and determination a conservatory order is therefore issued that all uniformed police officers acting under direction and support of the National Police Service shall at all times affix a nametag or identifiable service number in a clear visible part of their uniform when engaging with persons who are who is or planning on assembling, demonstrating, picketing or petitioning and shall not remove or obscure the same,” the court directed in interim orders.

The Court directed the applicants to serve the Respondents through the National Police Headquarters for onward transmission and file Affidavit of Service by close of business on Friday, August 16.

The Respondents, who include the police, have until August 21 to file and serve their responses for the Application by the Law Society of Kenya on July 31.

“The matter shall be mentioned on September 17, 2024 to take further directions,” read the court papers.

The interim orders followed an urgent application by the Law Society of Kenya who sought orders restraining NPS from deploying plain clothed police officers in response to protests.

About The Author

Sharon Resian

See author's posts

In this article:, , , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Media leaders push for prosecution of rogue police officers as NPS decries misinformation

Omwoyo condemned attacks against journalists affirming the critical place of media in democracy and governance.

3 days ago

Top stories

Jimi Wanjigi wanted by police over anti-government protests

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 8 – Police have launched a manhunt for businessman Jimi Wanjigi for allegedly sponsoring anti-government protests. On Thursday, police raided Wanjigi’s...

6 days ago
Ruto has been under pressure from the Gen Z who have been seeking accountability in what led him to dissolve his Cabinet on July 11, 2024 Ruto has been under pressure from the Gen Z who have been seeking accountability in what led him to dissolve his Cabinet on July 11, 2024

ANALYSIS

Push for President Ruto’s removal: 2 constitutional routes

There are only two legal routes to remove a president before the end of his or her term: on the grounds of incapacity (Article...

6 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto rallies Kenyans to reject demos, warns Nane Nane planners against violence

Speaking in Embu on Wednesday, the Head of State warned the planners of Thursday's 'Nane Nane March' against violence.

7 days ago

crime

Police seek clues amid mystery of lifeless body along Ngong Road

Police found an unstained knife and a crutch next to the body of the victim which had no visible injuries.

1 week ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Sing’Oei roots for firm regulation of protests on account of economic cost

Sing’Oei highlighted the destructive aftermath of anti-government protests, which significantly affected property and businesses, with the private sector bearing the brunt of the losses.

August 6, 2024

CITY HALL

Sakaja reshuffles City Hall Cabinet, replaces County Secretary

Analo retained his substantive role as Chief Officer of Urban Planning and Development.

August 6, 2024

Top stories

Over 90 killed in Bangladesh anti-government clashes

Aug 5 – At least 90 people were killed in Bangladesh on Sunday, amid worsening clashes between police and anti-government protesters. The unrest comes...

August 5, 2024