Court halts construction of cummuter rail line through Karen

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 31 — The Environment and Land Court has issued a conservatory order halting the construction of a proposed Ngong-Riruta commutter railway line set to run through Nairobi’s Karen.

The directive followed a suit filled by the Karen Langata District Association (KLDA) against the planned construction. Assossiciation Chairperson Samora Sikieh cited the interests of Karen residents.

Justice Anne Omollo, in her ruling on Friday, halted the planned exercise pending a determination by court.

“THAT orders are hereby issued that no activities be undertaken on the project/construction pending hearing and determination of the Application,” she ordered.

The petitioners argued that the project lacked adherence to due process, including proper stakeholder engagement and the acquisition of an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) license before the commencement of construction.

Pending further orders, the court directed the respondents including Kenya Railways Corporation, China Railways Design Corporation, APEC Consortium Co. Limited, and senior officials from the Ministry of Roads and Transport to file and serve their replying affidavits within ten days.

President William Ruto commissioned the project in December 2023 with government reporting its cost at Sh8 billion.

The 12.5km rail will crisscross Riruta, Karen, Bulbul and Ngong.

