Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The petitioners argued that the project lacked adherence to due process, including proper stakeholder engagement and the acquisition of an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) license before the commencement of construction/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Court halts construction of cummuter rail line through Karen

The directive followed a suit filled by the Karen Langata District Association (KLDA) against the planned construction. Assossiciation Chairperson Samora Sikieh cited the interests of Karen residents.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 31 — The Environment and Land Court has issued a conservatory order halting the construction of a proposed Ngong-Riruta commutter railway line set to run through Nairobi’s Karen.

The directive followed a suit filled by the Karen Langata District Association (KLDA) against the planned construction. Assossiciation Chairperson Samora Sikieh cited the interests of Karen residents.

Justice Anne Omollo, in her ruling on Friday, halted the planned exercise pending a determination by court.

“THAT orders are hereby issued that no activities be undertaken on the project/construction pending hearing and determination of the Application,” she ordered.

The petitioners argued that the project lacked adherence to due process, including proper stakeholder engagement and the acquisition of an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) license before the commencement of construction. 

Pending further orders, the court directed the respondents including Kenya Railways Corporation, China Railways Design Corporation, APEC Consortium Co. Limited, and senior officials from the Ministry of Roads and Transport to file and serve their replying affidavits within ten days.

President William Ruto commissioned the project in December 2023 with government reporting its cost at Sh8 billion.

The 12.5km rail will crisscross Riruta, Karen, Bulbul and Ngong.

About The Author

PHIDEL KIZITO

See author's posts

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

HUSTLER NATION

Ndii wades into CSs property ownership row with reference to wealth declaration forms

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 18 – Amid raging debate on the Cabinet Secretary involved in the Karen home property row, President William Ruto’s Economic Advisor...

June 18, 2023

Kenya

Thieves break into Mudavadi’s Karen home and steal TV, gas cylinder

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 31- Two burglars raided the home of Chief Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi in Karen Nairobi, and made away with a 40...

January 31, 2023

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Molo MP Kuria declares Chama ni UDA, Form ni Hustler, Mpango ni Bottom Up

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 6 – Molo MP Kuria Kimani says he will defend his parliamentary seat through the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket. Speaking...

February 6, 2022