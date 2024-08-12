Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Communications Expert Laban-Cliff Onserio Joins National Defence University Kenya for Advanced Crisis Management Studies

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 12 – Laban-Cliff Onserio, a communications expert and journalist, has been admitted to the prestigious National Defence University Kenya (NDU-K) to pursue a second Master’s Degree in Crisis and Disaster Management.
This move, he said, marks a significant milestone in his illustrious career, which has seen him excel in journalism, corporate leadership, and strategic communications.

Laban-Cliff, whose diverse career spans various sectors, expressed his enthusiasm for the new chapter at Africa’s premier military institution.

“This opportunity allows me to focus on strategic communications in Crisis and Disaster Management, integrating my experiences in human capital, journalism, and corporate leadership,” he shared.

His course will be conducted under NDU-K’s International Peace Support Training Centre (IPSTC) in Karen, Nairobi, a hub for advanced military and security training.

NDU-K, renowned as Africa’s leading military school, houses several esteemed colleges, including the National Intelligence and Research College, Joint Command College, and the National Defence College.

The institution plays a critical role in shaping the continent’s security landscape by equipping leaders with the skills to handle complex challenges.

Laban-Cliff emphasizes that the importance of crisis management in Kenya and Africa cannot be overstated. The region faces a myriad of challenges, from natural disasters and political instability to public health emergencies.

According to him, effective crisis management is crucial not only for saving lives but also for safeguarding economic stability.

He highlights that swift, coordinated responses to unforeseen events are essential for ensuring sustainable development and resilience in the face of adversity.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Laban-Cliff underscored the need for robust crisis management frameworks across Africa, stating, “By building strong crisis management systems, African nations can better withstand the shocks of crises and pave the way for continued growth and development.”

The announcement was met with joy on his social media pages, where colleagues from the media fraternity applauded the move.

Among those who congratulated him were Njeri Rugene, Head of Communications at the Office of the Deputy President; Yvonne Okwara, Senior Anchor at Citizen TV; Kirigo Ng’arua, Communications Director at the Government Delivery Service; Moses Kemibaro, renowned digital media specialist; Mac Otani, founder of Swala Nyeti news; Celestine Munda, Board Member at TradeMark Africa; and Philip Etale, Director of Communications at ODM.

Throughout his career, Laban-Cliff has demonstrated a profound ability to lead and communicate in high-pressure environments.

He previously served at the President’s Delivery Unit, a government project execution arm supported by former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, where he honed his skills in strategic leadership and project management.

As the first Chief of Staff in the Office of the Group CEO at Standard Media Group in Kenya, he played a pivotal role in shaping the strategic direction of one of the country’s leading media houses.

Laban-Cliff’s journalism career has been equally impressive. He has worked with CNBC Africa, KTN and the Nation Media Group (NMG), East Africa’s largest integrated media house.

During his tenure at NMG, he earned a fellowship at the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism at the University of Oxford, further solidifying his reputation as a leading voice in business journalism.

His excellence was recognized in 2011 when he was named Africa’s Best Newcomerin business journalism at the Diageo Africa Awards in London.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Currently, Laban-Cliff serves as the East Africa Regional Director of the Chief of Staff Association (CSA) in the UK, the world’s representative body of Chiefs of Staff in government, private sector, and military circles.

About The Author

Contributor

See author's posts

In this article:
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

2 men arrested with grenades near Wanjigi’s home to be detained for 7 days

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 12 – A Nairobi Court has granted police seven days to detain two men arrested with hand grenades outside businessman Jimi...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Murkomen affirms commitment in supporting youth-led projects

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 12 – Cabinet Secretary for Youth Affairs, Creative Economy and Sports, Kipchumba Murkomen has reaffirmed his commitment to supporting youth-led projects...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya Railways refutes claims 10 DMU trains have broken down

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 12 – The Kenya Railways Corporation (KRC) has refuted claims that 10 out of its 11 Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU) trains...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

As Azimio we have lost direction and have sinned against the people of Kenya – Wamalwa

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 12 – Democratic Action Party of Kenya (DAP-K) party leader Eugene Wamalwa now says Azimio has reached a point of dissolution...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Mudavadi urges youth to leverage on Meta’s features to earn revenue

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 12 – Prime Cabinet secretary Musalia Mudavadi has urged the youth to leverage on Meta’s features to earn revenue from short-form...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

GSU officer killed in Kisumu under unclear circumstances

KISUMU, Kenya, Aug 12 – A General Service Unit (GSU) officer, was last night killed in Manyatta slums in Kisumu under unclear circumstances. The...

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto makes first international trip since June 15

Ruto missed a number of key international events including the 6th Mid-Year Coordination Meeting of the African Union in Accra, Ghana, as well as...

1 day ago

Africa

Ruto due in Kigali for Kagame’s swearing

The inauguration ceremony, set to take place at the ultra-modern Amahoro Stadium in Rwanda’s capital, Kigali, will host at least 40,000 attendees.

1 day ago