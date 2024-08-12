Communications Expert Laban-Cliff Onserio Joins National Defence University Kenya for Advanced Crisis Management Studies

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 12 – Laban-Cliff Onserio, a communications expert and journalist, has been admitted to the prestigious National Defence University Kenya (NDU-K) to pursue a second Master’s Degree in Crisis and Disaster Management.

This move, he said, marks a significant milestone in his illustrious career, which has seen him excel in journalism, corporate leadership, and strategic communications.

Laban-Cliff, whose diverse career spans various sectors, expressed his enthusiasm for the new chapter at Africa’s premier military institution.

“This opportunity allows me to focus on strategic communications in Crisis and Disaster Management, integrating my experiences in human capital, journalism, and corporate leadership,” he shared.

His course will be conducted under NDU-K’s International Peace Support Training Centre (IPSTC) in Karen, Nairobi, a hub for advanced military and security training.

NDU-K, renowned as Africa’s leading military school, houses several esteemed colleges, including the National Intelligence and Research College, Joint Command College, and the National Defence College.

The institution plays a critical role in shaping the continent’s security landscape by equipping leaders with the skills to handle complex challenges.

Laban-Cliff emphasizes that the importance of crisis management in Kenya and Africa cannot be overstated. The region faces a myriad of challenges, from natural disasters and political instability to public health emergencies.

According to him, effective crisis management is crucial not only for saving lives but also for safeguarding economic stability.

He highlights that swift, coordinated responses to unforeseen events are essential for ensuring sustainable development and resilience in the face of adversity.

Laban-Cliff underscored the need for robust crisis management frameworks across Africa, stating, “By building strong crisis management systems, African nations can better withstand the shocks of crises and pave the way for continued growth and development.”

The announcement was met with joy on his social media pages, where colleagues from the media fraternity applauded the move.

Among those who congratulated him were Njeri Rugene, Head of Communications at the Office of the Deputy President; Yvonne Okwara, Senior Anchor at Citizen TV; Kirigo Ng’arua, Communications Director at the Government Delivery Service; Moses Kemibaro, renowned digital media specialist; Mac Otani, founder of Swala Nyeti news; Celestine Munda, Board Member at TradeMark Africa; and Philip Etale, Director of Communications at ODM.

Throughout his career, Laban-Cliff has demonstrated a profound ability to lead and communicate in high-pressure environments.

He previously served at the President’s Delivery Unit, a government project execution arm supported by former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, where he honed his skills in strategic leadership and project management.

As the first Chief of Staff in the Office of the Group CEO at Standard Media Group in Kenya, he played a pivotal role in shaping the strategic direction of one of the country’s leading media houses.

Laban-Cliff’s journalism career has been equally impressive. He has worked with CNBC Africa, KTN and the Nation Media Group (NMG), East Africa’s largest integrated media house.

During his tenure at NMG, he earned a fellowship at the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism at the University of Oxford, further solidifying his reputation as a leading voice in business journalism.

His excellence was recognized in 2011 when he was named Africa’s Best Newcomerin business journalism at the Diageo Africa Awards in London.

Currently, Laban-Cliff serves as the East Africa Regional Director of the Chief of Staff Association (CSA) in the UK, the world’s representative body of Chiefs of Staff in government, private sector, and military circles.

