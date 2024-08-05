CoG in talks with CRA on revenue sharing formula

Connect with us

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 5 – The Council of Governors (CoG) has commenced discussions with the Commission on Revenue Allocation (CRA) to review the proposed Fourth Basis for Revenue Sharing Among Counties Formula.

CoG chairperson Anne Waiguru disclosed that the discussions are centered on ensuring that the new formula adheres to the principles of equitable development as enshrined in the Constitution.

The proposed formula seeks to include the use of dependable, up-to-date data to ensure fair distribution of resources among all 47 devolved units.

This will be reached based on the formula’s indicators including basic share, population size, geographical area size, poverty index, Gross County Product, and the condition of paved and unpaved roads.

“A special committee of governors from every region will work closely with the commission to integrate recommendations that will ensure all citizens have access to quality devolved services and development infrastructure,” stated Waiguru in a post on X.

The COG’s approach underscores the importance of balanced development, aiming to address disparities and promote growth across all regions.

Waiguru emphasized that the new formula strives to cater to the unique needs of each county by ensuring a fair and transparent allocation of resources.

CRA in August last year commenced the process of preparing a fourth revenue-sharing formula between the county and national governments.

CRA had in May concluded consultations with counties as part of its journey to establish the fourth Basis for Equitable Revenue Sharing Among County Governments.

