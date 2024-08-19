City Hall to scale up central kitchens to 17 sub-counties

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 19 – Nairobi will have a central kitchen in each of the seventeen sub-counties when schools reopen for the third term, Governor Johnson Sakaja has announced.

The scaling up of kitchens for the Dishi Na County scool feeding program follows the completion of seven new kitchens set for launch ahead of school reopening on August 26.

City Hall is projecing to reach over 310,000 students, significantly bolstering the county’s efforts to ensure no child in Nairobi goes to school hungry.

The expansion is in fulfilment with Governor Sakaja’s commitment to improving the welfare of students in the city and addressing food insecurity among the city’s young population.

Speaking during a church service at AIC Pipeline in Nairobi on Sunday, Governor Sakaja emphasized the importance of collaborative governance.

He highlighted the crucial role of an apolitical approach to development in fostering inclusivity.

“Our success in Nairobi has been driven by a united government that includes leaders from the opposition, who hold the majority of MCAs,” he said.

Sakaja welcomed President William Ruto’s efforts to involve more leaders across the political spectrum in the national government.

Governor Sakaja assured Nairobi residents of his unwavering commitment to fulfilling his promises.

“We are dedicated to delivering on our pledges, and initiatives like the school feeding program are just the beginning,” he stated.

As the county prepares to roll out the new kitchens, parents and educators alike are hopeful that this initiative will have a positive impact on student performance and overall well-being.

With more students receiving regular meals, the county government is optimistic that this will contribute to better attendance rates and enhanced academic outcomes.

