Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

August 29, 2023 | Governor Sakaja Johnson officially unveills Dishi na County school feeding programme at Wangu Primary School in Dandora.

County News

City Hall to scale up central kitchens to 17 sub-counties

City Hall is projecing to reach over 310,000 students, significantly bolstering the county’s efforts to ensure no child in Nairobi goes to school hungry.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 19 – Nairobi will have a central kitchen in each of the seventeen sub-counties when schools reopen for the third term, Governor Johnson Sakaja has announced.

The scaling up of kitchens for the Dishi Na County scool feeding program follows the completion of seven new kitchens set for launch ahead of school reopening on August 26.

City Hall is projecing to reach over 310,000 students, significantly bolstering the county’s efforts to ensure no child in Nairobi goes to school hungry.

The expansion is in fulfilment with Governor Sakaja’s commitment to improving the welfare of students in the city and addressing food insecurity among the city’s young population.

Speaking during a church service at AIC Pipeline in Nairobi on Sunday, Governor Sakaja emphasized the importance of collaborative governance.

He highlighted the crucial role of an apolitical approach to development in fostering inclusivity.

“Our success in Nairobi has been driven by a united government that includes leaders from the opposition, who hold the majority of MCAs,” he said.

Sakaja welcomed President William Ruto’s efforts to involve more leaders across the political spectrum in the national government.

Governor Sakaja assured Nairobi residents of his unwavering commitment to fulfilling his promises.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“We are dedicated to delivering on our pledges, and initiatives like the school feeding program are just the beginning,” he stated.

As the county prepares to roll out the new kitchens, parents and educators alike are hopeful that this initiative will have a positive impact on student performance and overall well-being.

With more students receiving regular meals, the county government is optimistic that this will contribute to better attendance rates and enhanced academic outcomes.

About The Author

CORRESPONDENT

See author's posts

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

County News

CBD vendor busted for stashing food trays in public toilet

Nairobi County officials made the alarming discovery on Friday during a surprise inspection aimed at curbing unsanitary practices among food vendors in the city.

3 days ago

County News

Sakaja roots for youth inclusion, lauds Gen Z-led clamour for reforms

Speaking at the Africa Youth Forum 2024 in Nairobi on Thursday, Sakaja emphasized the importance of including the youth in government decision making processes.

4 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Court outlaws masks for police officers handling protests

Justice Mwamuye also ordered the police not to obscure the identification, registration or markings of any vehicle while dealing with persons who is or...

5 days ago

CITY HALL

Procurement for Toi market perimeter wall underway: City Hall

Wangui emphasized Governor Sakaja's commitment to fortify the market with a perimeter wall in a bid to enhance security by keeping off arsonists.

5 days ago

County News

Toi traders begin reconstruction efforts following aid by Sakaja

Toi, which has experienced five significant fires since 2002, has been a challenging marketplace for traders like Tobi Naloba, who sells clothing for mothers...

5 days ago

CITY HALL

Sakaja pledges perimeter wall around Toi, bids revocation of fake titles

The city chief said City Hall had set aside Sh100 million to help with the reconstruction of the market.

August 11, 2024

crime

Police seek clues amid mystery of lifeless body along Ngong Road

Police found an unstained knife and a crutch next to the body of the victim which had no visible injuries.

August 7, 2024

CITY HALL

Sakaja reshuffles City Hall Cabinet, replaces County Secretary

Analo retained his substantive role as Chief Officer of Urban Planning and Development.

August 6, 2024