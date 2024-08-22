Chinese Government Awards 19 Scholarships to Kenyan Students

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 22— Nineteen Kenyan students have been awarded Chinese Government scholarships for the 2024/2025 academic year.

The scholarships, covering undergraduate, Master’s, and PhD programs, are part of a broader initiative that has seen a total of 65 Kenyan students benefit this year, including 46 already studying in China.

During a farewell reception for the scholarship recipients, Principal Secretary for Higher Education Beatrice Inyangala highlighted the strong partnership between Kenya and China.

She emphasized the importance of such scholarships in bridging the gap for needy students, allowing them to pursue higher education in a rapidly changing world.

“The demand for higher education is growing, and our resources are limited. Initiatives like these from friendly countries such as China help us support students in pursuing courses that are crucial for the future,” Inyangala said.

“I am confident that when you return to Kenya, you will be economically, socially, and culturally enriched by your experiences in China, ready to contribute as global citizens.”

Inyangala also urged the students to embrace diversity and respect the cultures they will encounter.

Minister Counsellor of the Chinese Embassy, Zheng Zhizhong, noted that the scholarship recipients would play a vital role in promoting China-Kenya and China-Africa relations. “University life is a significant change and marks the beginning of a new chapter in our bilateral relations,” he said, referencing the commitment of both nations to building a closer community with a shared future.

Henry Rotich, Chairman of the Kenya-China Alumni Association, praised the students for their decision to study in China. One of the scholarship recipients, Gemini Wynn Rajula, expressed her readiness to carry the values of diligence, respect, and integrity to China, seeing this as a golden opportunity to further her studies and achieve her dreams.

“We look forward to contributing to the ongoing dialogues between Kenya and China, bridging gaps, and strengthening the ties between our two countries,” Rajula said.

China has been a key supporter of Kenya’s infrastructural development, with projects like the Thika Superhighway, the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR), and the Nairobi Expressway transforming the nation’s landscape.

