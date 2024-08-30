China, Singapore to hold joint maritime exercise – China Daily

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The militaries of China and Singapore will conduct “China-Singapore Exercise Cooperation 2024” joint maritime exercise in waters and airspace near Zhanjiang city, South China’s Guangdong province, from Friday to Thursday, according to the annual plan of both sides, a Chinese Defense Ministry spokesperson said on Thursday.

Wu Qian, the spokesperson, told a news briefing in Beijing that during the exercise, both sides will conduct drills on joint maritime strikes, maritime resupply, joint search and rescue, and boarding and inspection operations.

This marks the third time the two militaries have held this series of exercises, which is conducive to further enhancing mutual trust and friendship, as well as promoting pragmatic exchanges and cooperation between the two armed forces, he said.

According to a report by Xinhua News Agency, the participating forces from both sides assembled on Thursday.

