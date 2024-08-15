Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CHINA DAILY

China reports growth in the consumer economy: China Daily

Figures released on Thursday by the National Bureau of Statistics showed China’s retail sales, a key measurement of consumer spending, grew by 2.7 percent year-on-year in July, up from the 2 percent growth in June. 

Published

BEIJING, China, Aug 15 — China reported major economic data on Thursday that pointed to faster growth on the consumer side while both industrial production and investment grew at a slower pace in July.

Figures released on Thursday by the National Bureau of Statistics showed China’s retail sales, a key measurement of consumer spending, grew by 2.7 percent year-on-year in July, up from the 2 percent growth in June. 

China’s value-added industrial output, a gauge of activity in the manufacturing, mining and utilities sectors, grew by 5.1 percent in July from a year earlier after a 5.3 percent rise in June. 

In the January-July period, fixed-asset investment, a gauge of expenditures on items including infrastructure, property, machinery and equipment, rose by 3.6 percent compared with a year earlier, while in the January-June period, it grew by 3.9 percent year-on-year.

The surveyed urban jobless rate came in at 5.2 percent in July versus 5 percent in June, according to the NBS. 

Despite the stable economic performance in July, the NBS highlighted challenges including mounting negative factors from the external environment, lack of effective demand domestically, and “growing pains in the transition between old and new growth drivers”.

The bureau emphasized the need to strengthen macro regulation, stating that more efforts should be made to fully implement existing policy measures and consolidate the momentum of the sustained economic recovery.

For more visit China Daily

For subscriptions on news from China Daily, or inquiries, please contact China Daily Africa Ltd on +254 733 566 499 or write to enquiries@chinadailyafrica.com

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

About The Author

CHINA DAILY

See author's posts

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

CHINA DAILY

Reservoir volunteers urged to make new contributions: China Daily

Over the past decade, more efforts have been channeled to protecting the water quality of the reservoir, with the active participation of local officials...

6 mins ago

CHINA DAILY

China sees big strides in clean energy: China Daily

Guided by Xi Jinping Thought on Ecological Civilization, the nation has steadfastly implemented a series of institutional mechanisms for promoting low-carbon transition, paving the...

11 mins ago

CHINA DAILY

Beijing stresses stronger ties with Mekong nations: China Daily

China hopes to work with the Mekong countries at the foreign ministers' meeting to review the progress of cooperation, take stock of past experiences,...

24 hours ago

Top stories

China, Africa trade in intermediate goods grows 6.4 percent in Jan-July

BEIJING, Aug. 14 (Xinhua) — China’s trade with Africa in intermediate goods posted 6.4 percent year-on-year growth in the first seven months of 2024,...

24 hours ago

CHINA DAILY

Financial experts urge enhanced financial regulatory system: China Daily

Strengthened supervision will be required to ensure that the financial sector focuses on serving the real economy, rather than self-interest such as letting funds...

24 hours ago

CHINA DAILY

Services seen as bright spot for economy: China Daily

By expanding well-paced openness in the services sector, where market demand is robust, but quality supply falls short, the world's second-largest economy seeks to...

5 days ago

CHINA DAILY

Natural disasters affect 26mn across China: China Daily

Released by the Office of the National Committee for Disaster Reduction and the Ministry of Emergency Management, the assessment reported that 328 people were...

5 days ago

CHINA DAILY

Diplomat hails China’s vital role in Africa: China Daily

Speaking of future China-Africa cooperation, Aboulmagd suggested the two sides explore more cooperation in telecommunications, industrial investment and financial technologies based on mutual understanding...

5 days ago