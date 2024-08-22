Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

China Daily

CHINA DAILY

China makes new progress on path set by Deng: China Daily

Embarking on the path set by Deng, China has achieved new milestones in its economic and social development.

Published

BEIJING, China, Aug 22 — On a hilltop at Lianhuashan Park in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, stands the bronze statue of late Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping (1904-97), the chief architect of China’s reform and opening-up policy.

Every year, hundreds of thousands of visitors from across the country come to visit the site with a view to having a better understanding of how Deng and the policy he initiated have led Shenzhen, a metropolis that arose from a fishing village, to achieve an economic miracle.

Ahead of the 120th anniversary of Deng’s birth, which falls on Thursday, Zhang Xinqiang, 40, a tourist in Shenzhen, visited Deng’s statue to pay respects to the late Chinese leader.

“China’s modernization is making progress based on the blueprint set out by Deng Xiaoping. The reform and opening-up he initiated has turned out to be a right path leading the country toward prosperity and progress,” Zhang said.

Embarking on the path set by Deng, China has achieved new milestones in its economic and social development. Per capita GDP increased phenomenally from about $155 in 1978 to over $10,000 today, and more than 700 million people have been lifted out of poverty.

“If there were no Deng who guided our Party to make the historic decision to reform and open up, we couldn’t have achieved this much,” President Xi Jinping said during an inspection tour of Guangdong in December 2012 — the first one he made outside Beijing after being elected general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee.

Deng’s reform and opening-up policy was officially embraced at the third plenary session of the 11th CPC Central Committee in December 1978. The policy outlined the need to follow new economic management methods, introduce advanced technologies, boost economic exchanges with the outside world and scale down centralism in the planned economy to spur vitality and development.

It was Deng’s southern tour in 1992, especially his visit to Shenzhen starting on Jan 19, that pushed China’s reform and opening-up policy further. The 87-year-old retired statesman, also founder of the theory of a socialist market economy, called on local officials to be “bolder in carrying out reform and opening-up” and to “dare to make experiments”.

His legacies in terms of politics, the economy and diplomacy have continued to inspire China across the years.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Li Junru, former vice-president of the Party School of the CPC Central Committee, said that Deng led the Party and the people in advancing reform and opening-up, aiming to achieve socialist modernization.

“Ultimately, the goal is to enable hundreds of millions of people to live happy and fulfilling lives and embark on the path to common prosperity,” Li wrote in an article published in the eighth issue of Dang Jian (Party Building), a monthly magazine of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee.

As China enters a crucial phase in further deepening reform and opening-up, it has a leader like Xi who has not only the vision but also the determination to transform outlines into detailed plans, and put plans into practice.

Over the past decade, more than 2,000 reform measures have been rolled out, enabling the country to eliminate extreme poverty, promote integrated urban-rural development, fight corruption, support businesses, boost innovation and push forward a green transformation.

With the reform measures, the Chinese economy has not only sustained robust growth but also more than doubled since 2012, cementing the country’s status as a major contributor to global growth.

The third plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee, which was held in July, adopted a resolution on further comprehensively deepening reform to advance Chinese modernization, which proposed over 300 reform measures to be completed by 2029. It sent out a clear message that in China, reform will not stop and opening-up will not cease.

Recently, Qiushi Journal, the flagship magazine of the CPC Central Committee, published an article commemorating the 120th anniversary of Deng’s birth, linking the third plenary session of the 11th CPC Central Committee in 1978 with the third plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee in July.

Observers said that by connecting the two third plenary sessions held nearly half a century apart, the article, written by the Institute of Party History and Literature of the CPC Central Committee, sends a signal that China’s reform and opening-up should be seen as a continuation, encouraging the public to look forward to the next stage of reform and opening-up and further bolstering external confidence in the country’s reform efforts.

Like Deng, Xi has provided a philosophy for the next stage of fast-track development. Led by Xi, China’s reforms aim to not only achieve a stable growth rate by making structural adjustments, but also to rid the country of internal and external challenges and coordinate development and security.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Starting with reform and opening-up (in 1978), the Chinese Communists have embarked on a new path of wholeheartedly focusing on development, achieving remarkable historic accomplishments. The blueprint for socialist modernization outlined by Comrade Deng Xiaoping is gradually turning into a reality,” Li, former vice-president of the Party School of the CPC Central Committee, wrote in his article in Dang Jian.

On the new journey in the new era, the nation should unwaveringly carry forward reform and opening-up to give stronger momentum to the drive of Chinese modernization, Li added.

For more visit China Daily

For subscriptions on news from China Daily, or inquiries, please contact China Daily Africa Ltd on +254 733 566 499 or write to enquiries@chinadailyafrica.com

About The Author

CHINA DAILY

See author's posts

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

CHINA DAILY

China to back financial intitutions at home and Africa: China Daily

Shen Xiang, director of the Department of Western Asian and African Affairs at the Ministry of Commerce, said Chinese government will focus on diversifying...

22 hours ago

CHINA DAILY

Xi says global south solidarity the ‘bedrock of China’s foreign policy’: China Daily

Xi stressed China's readiness to work with all nations, particularly the developing countries, to serve as a stabilizing force for peace, a pillar for...

23 hours ago

CHINA DAILY

Xi hails Olympians for Paris glory: China Daily

China claimed 91 medals at the Paris Olympics, including 40 gold medals. It tied with the United States for the most gold medals at...

23 hours ago

CHINA DAILY

China, US enhance links to boost financial stability: China Daily

The PBOC, China's central bank, said on Monday that the two sides signed documents on strengthening China-US cooperation to boost financial stability under the...

2 days ago

CHINA DAILY

Philippines urged to halt infringing provocations: China Daily

One of the Philippine vessels "deliberately rammed" a Chinese law enforcement ship "in a dangerous manner" at Xianbin Reef, causing a collision, Chinese authorities...

2 days ago

CHINA DAILY

Beijing, Hanoi vow to advance traditional ties: China Daily

Xi welcomed Lam's state visit to China, which is the Vietnamese leader's first overseas trip since he became general secretary of the Communist Party...

2 days ago

CHINA DAILY

China, Fiji agree to deepen partnership: China Daily

Premier Li Qiang and visiting Fijian Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka witnessed the signing of the documents following their talks at the Great Hall of...

3 days ago

CHINA DAILY

Xi holds talks with Vietnam’s top leader To Lam in Beijing: China Daily

Xi welcomed Lam's state visit to China and once again congratulated him on election as general secretary of the CPV Central Committee.

3 days ago