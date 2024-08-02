China launches new high-orbit internet-services satellite – China Daily

0 SHARES Share Tweet

XICHANG — China sent a new high-orbit internet-services satellite into space on Thursday from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in Southwest China’s Sichuan province.

The satellite was launched at 9:14 pm (Beijing Time) aboard a Long March 3B carrier rocket and entered its preset orbit successfully.

The launch marks the 529th flight mission of the Long March carrier rocket series.

For more visit China Daily

For subscriptions on news from China Daily, or inquiries, please contact China Daily Africa Ltd on +254 733 566 499 or write to enquiries@chinadailyafrica.com

About The Author