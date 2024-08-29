China introduces mandatory standards for transporting cooking oil – China Daily

0 SHARES Share Tweet

China’s top market regulator has decided to set up mandatory standards for transporting edible vegetable oil after some companies transported cooking oil in the same tankers they used to move liquid fuels.

According to the website of the State Administration for Market Regulation, the country will implement compulsory national standard for bulk transportation of edible vegetable oil. The standard is open for public opinions until Sept 2.

In July, companies, including Sanhe Hopefull Grain and Oil Group and China Grain Reserves Group, or Sinograin, were reported to have transported cooking oil in the same tankers that they had previously used for delivering liquid fuels produced from coal.

In terms of the bulk transport of edible vegetable oil, China currently has only one non-mandatory standard, which stipulates that bulk edible vegetable oil should be transported using dedicated tankers.

