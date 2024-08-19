China, Fiji agree to deepen partnership: China Daily

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BEIJING, China, Aug 19 — China and Fiji signed multiple agreements on Sunday on bilateral cooperation in fields including trade and infrastructure construction as part of a wide-ranging partnership between China and Pacific island countries.

Premier Li Qiang and visiting Fijian Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka witnessed the signing of the documents following their talks at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Rabuka is on a 10-day official visit to China that started on Aug 12.

Highlighting that Fiji was the first Pacific island nation to establish diplomatic relations with China, Li told Rabuka that China has always regarded Fiji as one of its most important partners in the South Pacific region.

He said that China consistently supports the Fijian people in choosing their own development path, and is willing to take next year’s 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries as an opportunity to strengthen bilateral relations and continue being true friends who trust and support each other.

Li called for enhancing high-level exchanges and interactions at various levels between China and Fiji to promote the healthy and stable development of their comprehensive strategic partnership.

The premier underlined the need for both countries to further leverage their advantages in economic complementarity to deepen partnership in infrastructure, agriculture, fisheries, light industry, education, tourism, poverty reduction and other areas within the framework of high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, in order to promote shared development.

China is willing to import more high-quality products from Fiji and support Chinese enterprises in investing and establishing businesses in the Pacific island country, Li said.

Noting that both China and Fiji are members of the Global South, Li expressed China’s willingness to enhance communication and coordination with Fiji and other Pacific island countries, actively implement initiatives proposed by President Xi Jinping, including the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative, and jointly advocate an equal and orderly multipolar world as well as inclusive and universally beneficial economic globalization.

Rabuka expressed his admiration for China’s achievements and growing influence under the leadership of Xi, emphasizing that Fiji always regards China as its reliable partner.

He said that Fiji firmly adheres to the one-China principle and supports China-proposed initiatives such as the Belt and Road Initiative.

Fiji is ready to deepen cooperation with China in areas such as trade and infrastructure construction, and promote cooperation between Pacific island countries and China, he added.

In July last year, Xi, while expounding on China’s policy toward Pacific island countries during a meeting with Manasseh Sogavare, prime minister of the Solomon Islands, made it clear that China fully respects the sovereignty and independence of Pacific island countries, fully respects their will, fully respects their cultural traditions, and fully respects their unity and self-reliance.

Rabuka met with Xi for the first time in November in San Francisco in the United States on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Economic Leaders’ Meeting. He is set to meet with Xi again during his stay in Beijing.

